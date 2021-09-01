Cancel
Ryan will make major league debut Wednesday for Twins against Cubs

By Jerry Zgoda, Star Tribune
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Calling it the right time and place, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli will hand the ball to rookie starter Joe Ryan for his big-league debut Wednesday night in the series finale against the Chicago Cubs. The timing is right after Ryan followed Tokyo Olympics appearances for Team USA with two impressive...

