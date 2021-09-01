Million-dollar project underway fixing Dent's Run dam in Mannington

Tons of concrete must be broken up and removed to build a new spillway at Dent’s Run dam in Mannington. Photo by Lori L. Riley

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — When Lora Michael was sworn in as Mannington’s first woman mayor on July 6, 2021, she wanted to start her job by taking care of some long overdue housekeeping.

“For the past five years,[Mannington] councils had been working toward getting the Dent’s Run dam fixed,” Michael said.

“Our dam was undermined by Consolidated Coal, then it changed hands to Murray Energy, then it changed hands to American National Resources. Past councils have worked on getting it fixed, but they didn’t get any satisfaction,” she said.

In what has become too common a problem in counties across West Virginia, residents are seeing large swaths of land seemingly sink two or three or more feet. There are frequent reports of cracked walls, siding separating from foundations and other signs of sinking earth.

When vulnerable areas are mined, the effects are often evident above ground. In the case of Dent’s Run dam, it’s not known what caused the spillway to drop six or eight feet, but one look at a mining map may show longwall mines.

Over the years, residents who live near Dent’s Run dam have reported an increase in flooding, especially, as with most cases, after a heavy rainfall.

“They undermined our dam about five years ago,” Michael said. “It lowered the water — the pool of water — so now when it rains, it floods the back half of the dam.”

“We had flooding at the homes in the back,” she said. “The dam was not doing its job.”

The mine was owned by Consol Energy, then sold to Murray Energy, which filed for bankruptcy and emerged with a new name, American Consolidated National Resources. ACNR is the fourth-largest coal mining company in the U.S., and the largest one that’s privately owned.

To get the process going, Michael started making calls.

“I arranged a meeting the day after I was sworn in,” she said. “I invited their people [from ACNR], our people and the DEP.”

At the meeting, the evidence was presented, and “the DEP said it’s time,” Michael said. “They weren’t really given any other options. They had to do it.”

The two items to be handled for this project include lowering the spillway and installing a new valve. The valve will allow control of the water “if we ever need to release water from the dam,” Michael said.

The new valve has been installed, and now the main job is underway — lowering the spillway.

“It’s a million-dollar project,” Michael said. “Forquer Contracting is doing it, and Thrasher [Group] was hired to make sure it’s done correctly.”

The concrete that makes up the spillway has to be broken up and removed before construction can begin the new, lower spillway.

Dent’s Run dam is not the only dam in Mannington.

“We have seven watershed dams that were strategically placed over the years to help our flooding situation in Mannington,” Michael said.

Originally, Dent’s Run dam also supplied water for Mannington residents, but a decision was made several years ago to purchase water from Fairmont. There had been a filtration system near the dam, but that has long since been removed.

“We get good, clean water from Fairmont, so now the Dent’s Run dam is used just for flood control,” Michael said.

The project is estimated to be complete by the end of October.