Experience The Swiss Alps In New Jersey When You Stay At This Stunning Waterfront Lodge

When we dream of a vacation, we sometimes dream of going somewhere far, far away. Who hasn’t seen “The Sound of Music” and envisioned a trip to the Alps? But of course, the reality is sometimes an international trip just isn’t possible, whether you don’t have the time or the funds or it won’t work with the kids.

No matter: There are ways to experience that thrill of travel right here in New Jersey. Just consider this gorgeous lodge you can rent on Airbnb. It’ll help you live out your own Swiss Alps fantasy.

Staying in this Airbnb in Vernon, New Jersey is kind of like teleporting to the Swiss Alps.

The interior is just as cozy and pretty as the outside. We love that there are floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

The Airbnb is a condo that has two bedrooms and can fit six people.

There are also two luxurious, spa-like bathrooms.

There is a fully equipped kitchen if you'd like to whip up a meal.

There is even a gorgeous balcony where you can watch the sunset.

This Airbnb is located right near Mountain Creek resort, which is a great place for both winter and summer adventures.

Oh, and did we mention the complex features a pool and a hot tub? You’ll truly find everything you want at this Airbnb!