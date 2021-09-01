CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Experience The Swiss Alps In New Jersey When You Stay At This Stunning Waterfront Lodge

By Rebecca
Posted by 
Only In New Jersey
Only In New Jersey
 8 days ago

When we dream of a vacation, we sometimes dream of going somewhere far, far away. Who hasn’t seen “The Sound of Music” and envisioned a trip to the Alps? But of course, the reality is sometimes an international trip just isn’t possible, whether you don’t have the time or the funds or it won’t work with the kids.

No matter: There are ways to experience that thrill of travel right here in New Jersey. Just consider this gorgeous lodge you can rent on Airbnb. It’ll help you live out your own Swiss Alps fantasy.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FeHEo_0bj312kI00
Staying in this Airbnb in Vernon, New Jersey is kind of like teleporting to the Swiss Alps.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AjFdx_0bj312kI00
The interior is just as cozy and pretty as the outside. We love that there are floor-to-ceiling glass windows.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMQE6_0bj312kI00
The Airbnb is a condo that has two bedrooms and can fit six people.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XLNC7_0bj312kI00
There are also two luxurious, spa-like bathrooms.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOyaL_0bj312kI00
There is a fully equipped kitchen if you'd like to whip up a meal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bmk3b_0bj312kI00
There is even a gorgeous balcony where you can watch the sunset.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=413bsx_0bj312kI00
This Airbnb is located right near Mountain Creek resort, which is a great place for both winter and summer adventures.

Oh, and did we mention the complex features a pool and a hot tub? You’ll truly find everything you want at this Airbnb!

Comments / 5

Only In New Jersey

Only In New Jersey

4K+
Followers
405
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In New Jersey is for people who LOVE the Garden State. We publish one New Jersey article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swiss Alps#The Alps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Asbury Park, NJboozyburbs.com

Jersey Shore Eatery Has Best Breakfast Sandwich in the State

Eat This, Not That has shared their picks for The Best Breakfast Sandwich in Every State (Read Full Story). Breakfast may be “the most important meal of the day”, plus it’s “been proven to have a positive effect on weight control” when there’s “protein, healthy fat, and some fiber”. While...
Real EstatePosted by
The Independent

New Jersey mansion listed for $39m sells for just $4.6m: ‘It’s not for the faint of heart’

An ornate mansion that was originally listed for $39m has sold for just $4.6m after eight years on the market.The Gloria Crest mansion, located in Englewood, New Jersey, is often referred to by the nickname “the White House of Englewood,” as it features a sprawling design and white brick exterior.The estate, which was built in 1926 for Stefan Poniatowski, who claimed to be Polish royalty, also boasts eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, five half bathrooms, a home theater, gym, infinity pool and overlooks a private lake on its nearly five acres of land.However, despite the luxury amenities, Michelle Pais, founder...
LifestylePosted by
Only In New Jersey

Everyone In New Jersey Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once

Who doesn’t love a good deal? New Jersey has hundreds of flea markets, consignment stores, and antique shops with unique pieces at unbelievable prices, so you don’t need to go far to find a bargain. Flea markets are a personal favorite, with multiple vendors and a varied selection – you never know what you’ll find. […] The post Everyone In New Jersey Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In New Jersey

A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In New Jersey Is Like Stepping Back In Time

Looking for a time machine? Well, while it might not be possible to get a proper one, we’ve found a place in New Jersey that truly feels like you’ve stepped back in time. We’re talking about one of the oldest general stores in New Jersey: Rambo’s Country Store. So whether you love history, are in […] The post A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In New Jersey Is Like Stepping Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Just One Jersey Shore Town Makes America’s Top 50 Beach Towns

We are famous for a lot of things here in the Garden State, and way up on the top of that list are our amazing beaches and beach towns, and that is why it's extra upsetting that a list of the 50 best beach towns to live in in America, only one Jersey Shore town made the list, and it's not one of the first few that came to your mind.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Only In New Jersey

The Menu Changes Nightly At This Hidden Gem Restaurant In New Jersey

Most of the time, when someone calls a restaurant a hidden gem, it can feel like a bit of a letdown. However, we know of one restaurant in New Jersey that is truly the definition of a hidden gem. It’s off the beaten path, it’s family-owned, and it doesn’t look like a typical restaurant. You […] The post The Menu Changes Nightly At This Hidden Gem Restaurant In New Jersey appeared first on Only In Your State.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In New Jersey

The Riverfront Views At This New Jersey Restaurant Are Something To Marvel Over

There are so many great waterfront restaurants in New Jersey, which is excellent news for fans of dining out. However, most of these eateries are located by the ocean. If you’d like a slightly different kind of water view, we’re a big fan of this riverfront restaurant in New Jersey called Barnacle Bill’s. So, now […] The post The Riverfront Views At This New Jersey Restaurant Are Something To Marvel Over appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In New Jersey

The Pine Barrens Is Allegedly One Of New Jersey’s Most Haunted Areas

The Pine Barrens of New Jersey has a long and sordid history. It once belonged to the Indigenous people of the Lenni Lenape and was colonized by the Dutch and the Swedes, who claimed the cedar and oak trees as their own for shipbuilding. The area played an integral role in supplying soldiers with munitions […] The post The Pine Barrens Is Allegedly One Of New Jersey’s Most Haunted Areas appeared first on Only In Your State.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In New Jersey

This 92-Year-Old Diner In New Jersey Serves Some Of The Best Breakfast In The State

If there is one thing New Jersey prides itself on, it’s diner culture. The Garden State is known for having a variety of fantastic diners, that act as both good restaurants and fun hang-out spots. Most New Jerseyans make regular pilgrimages to their local diners. One of our favorite diners is actually one of the oldest in the state, a retro spot that serves amazing breakfast.
Home & GardenFood52

Why Late Summer Is the Perfect Time for Decluttering

Simply Living is a new column by Christine Platt, aka the Afrominimalist. Each month, Christine shares her refreshing approach to living with less, with clever tips for decluttering, making eco-friendly swaps, and creating a more mindful living space that's all you. Every season has its benefits when it comes to...
AgriculturePosted by
Only In New Jersey

New Jersey’s Holland Ridge Farms Is Opening Its Stunning Sunflower Fields This Fall

One of the best seasons in New Jersey is fall, hands down. After all, the weather is pleasantly cool and the greenery transforms into a colorful explosion. Need more reasons to look forward to this fall in New Jersey? Well, here is a big one: Holland Ridge Farms is reopening for sunflower picking season! That’s […] The post New Jersey’s Holland Ridge Farms Is Opening Its Stunning Sunflower Fields This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy