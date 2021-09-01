Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Bonnaroo Once Again Cancels Festival: "We Are Absolutely Heartbroken"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFestival organizers are excited to get their money-making concerts back in action. The COVID-19 quarantine derailed all plans of outside events housing large crowds, and even in 2021, there have been concerns over "super spreader" gatherings. As vaccines have been made readily available restrictions have been lifted, the Delta variant of COVID continues to worry the public. While people have been watching the spread of coronavirus with a keen eye, weather conditions have also proven to be an issue.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gates
Person
Leon Bridges
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Nelly
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
G Eazy
Person
Lizzo
Person
Lil Baby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Centeroo#Front Gate Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Related
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Meek Mill Delights Made in America Audience With Surprise Set

The festival goers, who didn't get a heads up on the 'Dreams and Nightmares' spitter's performance at the Philadelphia festival, sprint back as they realize the rapper takes the stage to perform. AceShowbiz - Meek Mill has thrilled Made in America festival attendees in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with a surprise set...
Manchester, TNmxdwn.com

Bonnaroo Announce Make-Up Concert For Canceled Festival Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

After the extremely heavy rainfall left behind by Hurricane Ida that forced Bonnaroo organizers to cancel their festival, Bonnaroo has just announced a makeup concert at Ascend Amphitheater featuring Phoebe Bridgers and other performers on the lineup. The festival, after being rescheduled from 2020 due to COVID-19, was supposed to be taking place this weekend, but Hurricane Ida unfortunately flooded the farm grounds the festival was supposed to be held in in Manchester, Tennessee and is offering full refunds to those with tickets. Fans, many of whom are already in Tennessee in hopes of attending Bonnaroo, are being treated to a makeup show in nearby Nashville, featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, and Sylvan Esso.
EnvironmentWXIA 11 Alive

Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee canceled due to flooding from Ida

MANCHESTER, Tenn. — The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which attracts fans from all over the world, is canceled. Heavy rains from Ida soaked the grounds of the festival in Manchester, Tennessee. "We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently...
Manchester, TNPosted by
Deadline

Bonnaroo Music Festival Cancels At Last Minute; Hurricane Ida Rains To Blame

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival was forced to cancel its 2021 edition set to kick off this week after rains from Hurricane Ida swamped its Tennessee venue. The annual A-lister music fest had long set a lineup that included headliners Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler the Creator and Rüfüs du Sol along with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Young Thug, Jack Harlow, My Morning Jacket, Lil Baby and Leon Bridges. It was set to run Thursday through Sunday in Manchester, TN. “We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo,” organizers said Tuesday. “While this...
Carsklbjfm.com

2021 Bonnaroo festival canceled due to unsafe conditions caused by Hurricane Ida

Just days before the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was scheduled to kick-off in Tennessee, organizers have been forced to cancel the annual music festival due to unsafe conditions caused by Hurricane Ida. Among those scheduled to perform were Foo Fighters, Meghan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Jason Isbell, Phoebe Bridgers and Tyler, the Creator.
Manchester, TNWAAY-TV

Bonnaroo organizers cancel this weekend’s festival due to poor site conditions

Organizers of the Bonnaroo music festival in Manchester, Tenn., announced Tuesday that the event is cancelled due to poor conditions at the site. “Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely,” organizers said in a series of tweets.
Manchester, TNBillboard

Bonnaroo Cancellation Tests New Festival Pandemic-Era Payment Terms

New agreements between the major promoters and artists limit both sides' exposure if a show can't go on. Tuesday's news that Bonnaroo was canceling due to rain and flooding was a bitter pill to swallow for the artists, vendors and thousands of fans preparing to descend on the Manchester, Tenn., festival grounds where the annual festival was set to return after missing 2020 due to COVID-19. Now, rather than marking a major symbolic victory for the return of a concert industry sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic, the Live Nation-managed festival will serve as the first major test of a new artist compensation agreement dealing with cancellations.
Entertainmentxpn.org

Made In America Day Two: Doja Cat, Lil Durk, Tinashe, Bobby Shmurda bring the party to the Parkway

Some midafternoon rain hit Philly and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this Sunday, but Bobby Shmurda used it to his advantage. The Miami rapper was playing the Rocky Stage for Made In America‘s second day, and rather than keeping his crowd in the distance, watching the set soggy and frustrated, he brought the show to them. Shmurda came down from the high stage, past the camera crews and security, and went out into the crowd, playing to the people in the front row, getting crowd surfed, and generally breaking down the barrier between fans and performer that big festivals tend to build up.
CelebritiesPosted by
Club 93.7

Bobby Shmurda Goes After Fan Who Threw Bottle at Him During Concert – Watch

Bobby Shmurda ran up on a fan who apparently chucked a bottle at him during a show. The incident went down at the Made in America Festival on Saturday (Sept. 4), in Philadelphia. The Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is scheduled to perform today (Sept. 5), and was actually in attendance on Saturday to check out Megan Thee Stallion's set when someone threw a bottle that apparently landed on Shmurda.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Delivers New Heat With "Trust (Freestyle)"

Kevin Gates kicked off the year with the release of Only The Generals Part II but fans haven't been empty-handed since then. The rapper's maintained a steady stream of loose singles. Still, fans are anticipating the release of a new body of work before the year comes to an end.
MusicBillboard

DaBaby Raps About Getting 'Canceled' in New Freestyle Over BIA's 'Whole Lotta Money'

DaBaby jokingly calls himself a "canceled ass" following his controversial Rolling Loud set in a new freestyle over BIA's "Whole Lotta Money" on Tuesday (Aug. 24). In an accompanying video, DaBaby whips out the tissues and seems to wipe away tears while rapping, "Yeah, whole lotta n---as with Glocks and pistols/ Whole lotta hunnids in knots, they Crip blue/ N---as think I'm somewhere cryin' with tissues/ Certified, internet or not, I'll get with you."
MusicBillboard

Lil Nas X's 'Montero' Tracklist Features Collabs With Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion & More

Lil Nas X is on a roll. After releasing the SpongeBob SqaurePants-inspired album cover for his debut album, Montero, on Tuesday (Aug. 31), the "Industry Baby" rapper promised his fans that he would share the album's official tracklist. Lil Nas delivered on that promise on Wednesday (Sept. 1) -- this time, with another stunning visual posted to his social media accounts to accompany the announcement.
Beauty & FashionEssence

Ari Lennox Teases New Single, ‘Pressure’

The new single will be released Friday, September 10. Our Neo-soul princess is back! Ari Lennox has revealed she will be releasing a new single, “Pressure,” on Friday, September 10. Lennox first teased “Pressure” and possible accompanying visuals on Instagram. The clip starts out with a vinyl record player with...
MusicBET

4 Of The Most Slept On Albums Of 2021

2021 has been one of the best years in hip hop in recent memory. Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost was a moment: His performance of “Lumberjack” at the BET Awards 2021 — vintage aquamarine Maybach and all — was an instant classic that complimented the project’s genius.

Comments / 0

Community Policy