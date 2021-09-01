Clean Refillable Primers
The “Re” Evolve Radiance Locking Primer by RMS Beauty is a clean makeup product that's packed with skincare benefits thanks to its list of nourishing ingredients. The gel-textured formula contains vegetable squalane, hyaluronic acid, eggplant fruit extract and other beneficial ingredients derived from innovative biotechnology research. The clean beauty primer is ideal for providing deep hydration and smoothing, plus amplified radiance and a grippable base for makeup to be applied.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0