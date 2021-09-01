Clean Refillable Primers

The Earth Essential Oil Ceramic Diffuser is a new type of diffuser introduced by Rūt Essentials with a multipurpose way to keep your home, drawers, and car smelling their best, and to keep you at the peak of your wellness. The Earth Essential Oil Ceramic Diffuser is an unglazed ceramic disk that diffuses essential oils subtly without the use of fire or electricity. It is a great way to scent your space naturally. The incorporation of 5-8 drops of Lavender essential oil onto the Earth Essential Oil Ceramic Diffuser is sure to give you a blissful sleep if placed on your bedside or hung on your bedpost.