Grafton, WV

Bees clamp down on defense, stay undefeated vs. Grafton

By Nick Henthorn
Times West Virginian
 7 days ago
FAIRMONT — Just over six minutes into East Fairmont’s Tuesday contest against Grafton, Bees sophomore Carlie Ice lined up a free kick from around the midfield boundary.

Sending it careening towards the goal, the crowd at East-West Stadium watched to see who would make first contact. The answer? No one.

Ice’s shot snuck in just inside the left post, out of the Grafton goalies’ reach. The shot sent East Fairmont ahead, breaking the score open 1-to-0 in the early goings.

1-to-0 is where the score would stand for the next 72 minutes.

In a defensive battle Tuesday, the East Fairmont Bees eventually came out on top against the Grafton Bearcats 2-to-0, clamping down on defense and getting timely goals from Ice and Maddie Lott.

East Fairmont got some early pressure on the Bearcats, working the ball to the right wing for Leah Paugh to get two shot attempts within the first minutes. It seemed the Bees would be the aggressors for the night, but after Ice’s booming score, Grafton kept the ball on East Fairmont’s half for most of the match.

Bees goalkeeper Zoe Boyles was a stalwart for the defense, playing flawlessly except for a hiccup in the second half when the junior keeper fumbled a ball after diving atop it. The misstep did not cost her team in the end, and Boyles’ day was one of many fine defensive performances for East.

Makayla and Ally Comas were both instrumental in keeping the Bearcats off-rhythm and off-tempo despite being on the offensive for the majority of the match. Kinley Opas, Abagail Black and Ansley Atha also all rose to the challenge of the hard-nosed, defensive slog.

“It’s a good high school, Big 10 conference game,” East Fairmont head coach Eric Wright said. “Grafton is a good team, they’re well-coached, it’s the exact game I knew we were going to have.”

The intensity picked up as the second half waned and rain started to fall, as Grafton struggled to get clean opportunities against the Bees defense. Offensively, the Bees’ own opportunities were fewer, but Maddie Lott made the most of one with two minutes remaining in the game, scoring off a goal from Black to effectively put the game out of reach for the Bearcats.

“We’re figuring it out,” Wright said. “When we had the ball I liked what we did. We just got to fight to the ball a little sooner and try to win the ball. Overall I was pleased with the game.”

Lott and Ice were the Bees’ sole sources of offense, and for Ice, the improbable free kick was not her first such goal of the year. East Fairmont beat Weir 1-0 last Friday on the same type of free kick score from the sophomore.

“Literally anything inside the 45, she’s got the green light to put it on frame,” Wright said.

With the win the Bees moved to 3-0, and next take on North Marion on Thursday.

