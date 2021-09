It may be hard to believe, but it’s five years since Meek Mill released DC4. After a year’s worth of back and forths with Drake, Joe Budden and several other figures in hip-hop, the 14-track project marked his first step toward what would eventually be Championships. Despite the jokes many recycled on Twitter about his beef with Drake, Meek Mill’s DC4 showed that he was as sharp and dangerous as any rapper in the world at that moment. Not only did the mixtape land in the top five of the Billboard 200, but it also produced classic Meek Mill records like “Litty,” “Blue Notes” and the “Outro” with the late Lil’ Snupe.