Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

With masks and tests, stars return to Venice for 'sold out' film fest

By Silvia Aloisi
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

VENICE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Venice film festival opens on Wednesday with a rich line-up and the return of Hollywood stars who had largely deserted it last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as cinema looks forward to shaking off the crisis triggered by the health emergency.

Organisers hope a strict coronavirus protocol will help keep the 11-day movie marathon trouble free. Theatres are operating at half capacity and a wall is blocking the view to the red carpet to stop crowds from gathering outside the main venue, Palazzo del Cinema, to get an autograph. Face masks and a health passport - or a negative COVID test - are required to attend screenings.

“Everybody everywhere is eager to come back, to reopen, to restart, to release the films that stayed on the shelf for a year and a half or maybe two years,” festival director Alberto Barbera told Reuters ahead of the opening ceremony.

He said that most of the world premieres to be screened at the festival were already sold out, and promised that there would be no shortage of celebrities - even though fans will not be able to get anywhere near them.

“The red carpet will be one of the most crowded in years because everybody is here ... from Timothee Chalamet to Zendaya, from Jessica Chastain to Matt Damon, Ben Affleck. The list is so long I can’t remember everybody.”

Spanish director Pedro Almodovar kicks off the festival, the world’s oldest and a showcase for Oscar contenders as awards season approaches, with “Parallel Mothers,” starring Penelope Cruz as one of two single women about to give birth in the same hospital.

Other titles vying for the Golden Lion award for best film include Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” with Benedict Cumberbatch as a ranch owner who torments a young widow (Kirsten Dunst), and Kristen Stewart’s turn as Princess Diana in “Spencer.”

Paolo Sorrentino, who will offer a highly personal film about the loss of his parents when he was 17, is one of five Italian directors in the main line-up.

Meanwhile Maggie Gyllenhaal presents her debut feature movie “The Lost Daughter,” based on an Elena Ferrante novel and starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson.

Ridley Scott’s medieval epic “The Last Duel” starring Damon and Affleck, and Denis Villeneuve’s hotly anticipated science-fiction tale “Dune,” with Chalamet and Zendaya, will both screen out of competition.

Chloe Zhao, the director of last year’s Golden Lion winner, “Nomadland” - which went on to scoop up Oscars for best picture, director and actress - is part of this year’s jury, led by another Oscar winner, South Korean “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Zhao
Person
Pedro Almodovar
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Bong Joon Ho
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Zendaya
Person
Penelope Cruz
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Paolo Sorrentino
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Masks#Venice Film Festival#Palazzo Del Cinema#Covid#Spanish#Golden Lion#Italian#Nomadland#South Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesVogue

The Stars Of Venice Film Festival Join Edward Enninful For Dinner With Cartier

The Venice Film Festival is in full swing and with it comes a flurry of glittering cocktail receptions and intimate soirées. Few, however, have been as star-studded as Cartier’s dinner, hosted on 2 September by the storied jewellery house’s CEO Cyrille Vigneron at the spectacular Palazzo Giustiniani alle Zattere. British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful was in attendance alongside Rami Malek, soon to be seen as a James Bond villain in No Time to Die, and Isabelle Huppert who appears in the political drama Promises. Meanwhile, Maggie Gyllenhaal, who is making her feature directorial debut with Golden Lion contender The Lost Daughter, joined the party with her brother Jake Gyllenhaal and husband Peter Sarsgaard.
Venice, FLMiami Herald

‘Dune’ and A-listers all set to launch from Venice film fest

Director Denis Villeneuve has been to the world’s top film festivals, from Cannes to Toronto, but Venice holds a special spot. “It’s definitely the most elegant,” Villeneuve said. And, perhaps more importantly, it’s also brought him “a lot of luck in the past.” The festival hosted his 2010 film “Incendies”...
Moviesd1softballnews.com

Venice at the start with the great Italian cinema and the return of the stars

Venice at the start with the great Italian cinema and the return of the stars. From 1st to 11th September, with 5 of our directors in competition. Rome, 31 Aug. (askanews) – It will be the Italian Film Festival, with five films in competition directed by our directors, and the return of the great stars, the one to be held in Venice from 1 to 11 September. The festival, which this year sees Serena Rossi as godmother, will open with “Madres paralelas”, the new film by Pedro Almodovar, which will arrive at the Lido with its actress Penelope Cruz. And on the first evening the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement will also be awarded to Roberto Benigni.
MoviesUS News and World Report

No Stranger to Plagues, Venice Opens Film Fest With Caution

VENICE (AP) — Visitors to Venice could be forgiven for not realizing that beyond the majesty of St. Mark’s Square and the romance of gondola rides lies a city that centuries ago helped provide a baseline of what the world knows today about containing pandemics. It was here that the...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Venice Film Festival: Calm Before The Storm As The Covid-Proof Fest Gears Up

A film festival is about more than just the films and the festival center. It is about the location, the journey, the experience. Here on Deadline we’ll be bringing you updates on what it’s like to be on the ground at the Venice Film Festival, which continues on schedule for a second year in a row despite the pandemic disrupting other events. Tuesday August 31. Day 0 of the festival. Call it the calm before the storm, but the Venice Lido was a sedate place to arrive Tuesday, with two days to go until the kickoff of this year’s Venice Film Festival....
MoviesInternational Business Times

Venice Film Festival Reclaiming Its Star-studded Mojo

Venice Film Festival returns to the spotlight Wednesday with an international roster of blockbuster and auteur movies and Hollywood's jet-set poised to face the cameras. Held on the glitzy, beach-lined Lido, the world's oldest film festival will seek to recover some of the glamour lost last year, when coronavirus kept away many participants, including the most red carpet-worthy celebrities.
Movieswashingtonnewsday.com

The Rejuvenated Venice Film Festival Attracts Stars.

The Rejuvenated Venice Film Festival Attracts Stars. The Venice Film Festival kicked off in style on Wednesday, with Penelope Cruz being the first of many celebrities to walk the red carpet on the Lido, as cinephiles prepare for a great line-up despite ongoing Covid restrictions. The world’s oldest film festival,...
Movieswmleader.com

Benedict Cumberbatch Receives Four-Minute Standing Ovation at 78th Venice Film Fest For The Power of the Dog

The Venice Film Festival in recent years has become a launching pad for the Oscars, particularly as the Academy has added more international members to its voting body. According to Variety, in Italy on Thursday Netflix scored a four-minute standing ovation for what could be one of its stronger awards contenders this year, Jane Campion’s period drama ‘The Power of the Dog’. As the crowd inside the Sala Grande cheered, Campion embraced stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst in a group hug, and as the applause continued, Cumberbatch removed his mask and took a bow for the adoring crowd. Dune First Reviews Out! Critics in Awe of Timothée Chalamet-Starrer, Call Denis Villeneuve’s Visual Spectacle His ‘All-Time Great’.
MoviesBoston Herald

Cruz, Almodovar open Venice film fest with 7th film, ‘Parallel Mothers’

VENICE, Italy – For “Parallel Mothers,” their seventh film together, Pedro Almodovar and Penelope Cruz world- premiered their Spanish-language drama Wednesday as the opening film for this 78th Venice Film Festival. Invoking dark Spanish history and its continued after-effects from the nation’s 1930s civil war, “Mothers” chronicles the dilemmas of...
Chapel Hill, NCchapelboro.com

Film Fest 919 To Return to Chapel Hill in October

Film Fest 919, the only major film festival in Chapel Hill, will be returning for its fourth iteration this October, the festival announced in a release Tuesday. The festival will run from Monday, October 18 to Sunday, October 24, and will be co-hosted by two local venues: the Drive-In at Carraway Village and the Silverspot Cinema in University Place.
MoviesKEYT

Jimmy Page at Venice film fest to present Led Zeppelin doc

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Guitarist Jimmy Page says he turned down a lot of “pretty miserable” pitches over the years to make a documentary about Led Zeppelin. But he says he finally bit when he received a deeply-researched proposal focusing almost exclusively on the music and chronicling the band’s birth in 1968 and its meteoric early rise. The result is “Becoming Led Zeppelin,” one of the most eagerly anticipated documentaries at the Venice Film Festival. It made its premiere Saturday with Page on the red carpet. Producers Bernard MacMahon and Allison McGourty obtained never-before-seen footage of some of the band’s early U.S. and British concerts. They also tracked down an astonishing audio interview that drummer John Bonham gave to an Australian journalist before he died in 1980.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Venice’s Alberto Barbera On ‘Dune’ & Kristen Stewart’s Oscar Chances – News Brig

EXCLUSIVE: The Venice Film Festival and its festival director Alberto Barbera have become awards whisperers. Over the past decade, Venice has hosted the launches of such awards magnets as Nomadland [co-launched with TIFF], Joker, A Star Is Born, Marriage Story, The Shape Of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, The Favourite, Roma, La La Land, Arrival, Spotlight, Birdman and Gravity.
Moviestheaureview.com

10 Films Not To Miss at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival

This year’s Toronto International Film Festival is welcoming back a sense of normalcy after the year that wasn’t. Ticket buyers – both those attending TIFF in person and those staying at home with TIFF’s virtual platform – are spoilt for choice, with over 100 films on the line-up, ranging from blockbuster special events, gala screening presentations, contemporary cinema, and the famed midnight madness titles.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Beyond Kristen Stewart, Will ‘Spencer’ Score Big at the Oscars?

If “Clouds of Sils Maria” and “Personal Shopper” didn’t already solidify that Kristen Stewart is a gifted actress whose “Twilight” films are in the rear view of her career, here comes “Spencer” from Pablo Larraín. Portraying a fictional version of Princess Diana, Stewart pours all of herself into the role that could yield her first Oscar nomination (even win). But will the Neon pic be able to garner more from the Academy?   After debuting at Venice and Telluride, the raves for Stewart’s daring performance were fast and fierce from critics and festival attendees. Casual moviegoers, however, are going to have trouble...

Comments / 0

Community Policy