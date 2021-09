On Aug. 9, a shot across the bow was fired at DC Comics as star Batman writer James Tynion IV left his longtime publishing home at the WarnerMedia division for the upstart newsletter platform Substack Pro. To hear Tynion tell it — which he did, on Substack — the writer had a choice: Sign a new three-year exclusive contract with DC or a contract with the San Francisco-based platform. “I remember sending it to my lawyer asking if it could be real because it was exactly the kind of offer I was dreaming would fall out of the sky and into my lap,” he wrote of Substack’s offer.