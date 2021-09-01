Cancel
Watch Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert Team Up in 'Blue Notes 2' Video

By Emily Zemler
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert have dropped a music video for their new joint single, “Blue Notes 2.” The gritty, cinematic video was directed by Meek Mill alongside Kid Art. In the video, the pair take to the streets on motorcycles and ATVs, rapping as they are chased by police helicopters.

