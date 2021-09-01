LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Alli Stumler

As fashion brands continue to enlist celebrities and influencers to promote their products, one group that has historically remained beyond their reach is NCAA college athletes. But that has all changed in light of a recent Supreme Court decision and a dramatic change in the NCAA’s position. College athletes are about to become important representatives of brands, including their own, because they are now permitted to be paid for the use of their name, likeness or image. Making sense of the new rules promises to be a difficult task for attorneys, business executives and administrators in the fashion industry and elsewhere. This article provides a general outline of a rapidly-evolving new industry.