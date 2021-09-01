LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Alli Stumler
Alli Stumler (Kentucky): The Christian Academy graduate is a senior on the women’s volleyball team. The 6-1 outside hitter was named the Most Outstanding Player of last week’s 2021 Dayton Invitational, it was announced Monday. Stumler led the defending national champion Wildcats to a three-match sweep of the invite as they defeated Texas State, Dayton and Cincinnati to start the 2021 season. She registered 3.67 kills per set and had 10 or more kills in two of UK’s three matches. The Wildcats (3-0) host Northern Iowa at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in their first match of their Bluegrass Battle.www.newsandtribune.com
