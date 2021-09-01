Cancel
Burlington, IA

Tuesday's prep roundup: Grayhounds sweep away Demons

Hawk Eye
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Burlington High School volleyball team picked up its first win of the season, sweeping the Demons 25-18, 25-18, 25-17, in a Southeast Conference match at Washington. Ayla Cannon led Burlington at the net with eight kills. Melanie Reid and Anna Buxton had five each. Morgan Schroeder had 14 assists and five service aces. Macy McGinity served six aces. Buxton finished with three blocks and Adalyn Galbraith had two. Jacqui Workman led the Grayhound defense with 14 digs. McGinity and Buxton each had five.

