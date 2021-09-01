Greencastle vs. South Vermillion

The Greencastle Tiger Cub Boys Cross Country placed 9th at the Brownsburg Invitational on Saturday, September 4. This was a tough meet with many schools that the Tiger Cubs will see in the Sectional. The Tiger Cub runners were led by Charlie Menzel with an 8th place finish and a 16:32 time. This is an improvement by almost a minute from last year at this course. He was followed by Tyler Adams with an 80th place finish and 19:41 time. Caden Gasway was next with a 100th place finish and 20:46, followed closely by Daniel Dinn in 101st place and a 20:55 time. The final Tiger Cub Runners were Isaac Hertenstein in 110th with a 22:28 time and Brandon Olson with a 111th place and a 22:31 time. The Tiger Cubs run next weekend at the Jon Mitchell Invitational at Cascade High School.