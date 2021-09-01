Greencastle vs. South Vermillion

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe Tiger Cubs defeated South Vermillion 3-1 in Tuesday night’s match. Juliette Tomamichel (9 kills) and Anna Zellers (26) led the team’s offense. Madi Plew added 7 kills for the Cubs, and Caroline Gooch and Maddie Landry both added 5 kills. Defensively, Zellers led with 14 digs, Landry added 10 digs, and Hannah Winters added 9. Tomamichel finished with 6 blocks, and Gooch added 3 blocks. The Cubs travel to Cloverdale Thursday evening for a 6pm match.

