LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The pandemic has led to a shortage of cars. Both new and used cars have gotten more expensive, and some parts are harder to come by. That’s partly resulted in abundance of car theft. In Las Vegas, car thefts are up about 25% from this time last year. As of Aug. 27, 5,526 cars have been stolen in LVMPD’s area, more than 22 each day.