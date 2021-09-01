ChangeTower web content monitoring review
A feature-rich product and customizable pricing make ChangeTower a great-value option for businesses of all sizes. For businesses that want to keep a keen eye on the competition, website change monitoring software is an efficient way of tracking any changes made to a chosen site. Simply set up alerts, also known as monitors, and keep updated—spot changes to marketing campaigns, discounted pricing, new products, or enhanced features, for example.www.techradar.com
