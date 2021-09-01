Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Make historic campaign to ban leaded petrol ‘blueprint to phase out coal’, says UN

By Peter Muiruri in Nairobi
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAADz_0bj2v8nQ00

The UN secretary general and environmentalists have welcomed a declaration by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) on the end of leaded petrol in the face of years of “underhand” opposition.

As Algeria became the last country to stop selling the toxic fuel last month , the two-decade campaign to ban it has been called a “milestone for multilateralism”.

“Lead in fuel has run out of gas,” António Guterres said in a video broadcast .

The secretary general said the initiative had succeeded due to the “cooperation of governments in developing nations, thousands of businesses and millions of ordinary people”. The campaign was spearheaded by the global Partnership for Clean Fuels and Vehicles , established at the 2002 world summit on sustainable development, which brought together 73 organisations representing fuel and vehicle industries, civil society and global experts.

Guterres said: “Today we celebrate a milestone in unilateralism, the culmination of united global efforts to rid the world of lead in petrol, a major threat to human and planetary health.

“This international success story comes after the 20-year public-private initiative led by [UNEP]. When the campaign began, 86 countries were still using leaded fuel. Today, there are none.”

He said the world should not relax after the successful campaign but should “now turn the same commitment to ending the triple crises of climate disruption, biodiversity loss and pollution”, starting with a shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Inger Andersen, UNEP’s executive director, said the long struggle to get rid of leaded petrol could be replicated in eliminating other pollutants such as coal if studies on “agreeable alternatives” were done. Burning of fossil fuels was responsible for 8.7 million deaths in 2018, or one in five of all people who died in that year, a study found .

Andersen said: “Is this a blueprint to phase out coal? We will let science speak and tell us how it affects health or the countries’ GDP and local air pollution. We know that millions die each year due to coal pollution. What are the alternatives? How do we invest in them? In Africa, for example, we are working on electric mobility.

“Like any technological experiment, this will take time,” she added. “But it is an important element, not just in wealthy countries.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g9C9E_0bj2v8nQ00
A Piper PA-28-180 Cherokee. There are 167,000 piston-engined aeroplanes just in the US that still use leaded aviation fuel, despite efforts to find alternatives. Photograph: Alamy

However, Thandile Chinyavanhu, Greenpeace energy campaigner in South Africa, said the phase-out of leaded petrol showed the world could “absolutely phase out all fossil fuels” and that African governments must “give no more excuses for the fossil fuel industry”.

In the US, Janet McCabe, deputy administrator at the Environmental Protection Agency, said the EPA was working with the Federal Aviation Administration to address the continued use of leaded fuel in some aircraft operating in the country.

The aviation body said there were 167,000 piston-engine aircraft in the country that use aviation fuel, or “avgas”. This is believed to be the only remaining transport fuel containing lead. This is to prevent serious engine “knock”, which can result in a sudden engine failure. Through various initiatives, the industry was supposed to identify an unleaded fuel by 2018 but the testing completion date was pushed back to 2021.

McCabe said: “There are no known safe levels of lead exposure but we are glad work is going on to test alternatives to aviation fuels in the US, especially now that we have a president who understands the value of tackling climate change. We need to use the same power of collective efforts to protect the vulnerable among us.”

Andersen said efforts to banish other pollutants may face similar challenges to those that slowed the Partnership for Clean Fuels and Vehicles’ momentum to end leaded petrol, which included a sceptical transport industry and unbudgeted capital costs for governments that needed to recalibrate their refineries.

Related: Air pollution linked to more severe mental illness – study

Andersen said: “For lead, we had to deal with the myths. Some said older cars could not function well without leaded petrol, that the engines won’t work. Then you had governments that had to spend resources they would rather not have spent to work on their refineries.”

Andersen said some corporations used underhand dealings to derail efforts to stop sales. She cited a 2010 case in a London court, in which directors of Innospec, a US chemicals firm, pleaded guilty to bribing officials in Indonesia and Iraq to secure contracts to supply tetraethyl lead, the fuel additive that had by then been phased out in many countries. Reuters reported that bribes in Indonesia were not only meant to secure sales but to “hinder legislative moves in Jakarta to ban the substance”.

But Guterres said countries should be inspired to coalesce around the cause of removing pollutants from the environment to “create a world of peace that works with nature, not against it”.

“We need international cooperation, compromise, solidarity – all guided by science,” the secretary general said.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Greenpeace Energy#Petrol#Unep#African#Innospec#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Iraq
Related
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

The Beetaloo Basin: a thorn in Morrison’s ‘gas-led recovery’?

The Northern Territory’s Beetaloo Basin is key to the Morrison government’s plan to expand Australia’s gas supply. Guardian reporter Christopher Knaus explains why traditional owners and environmentalists are fighting to stop this from happening, and why there’s a Senate inquiry into government grants for companies keen to explore the basin.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

'China's BRI a threat to climate change and environment'

Beijing [China], September 6 (ANI): China's Belt Road Initiative (BRI) is a threat to climate change and is responsible for causing environmental degradation as almost 90 per cent of its energy projects are carbon-intensive and operate on fossil fuel, a think tank has said. The BRI is set to aggravate...
U.S. PoliticsForeign Policy

China Is Laying Climate Traps for the United States

Special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, representing the United States in China-based talks this week, faces a formidable opponent: a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) responsible for nearly one-third of current global carbon dioxide emissions. China burns more coal than the rest of the world combined—and pushes the United States to compensate for its own planet-poisoning ways. This is a major challenge for the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden as it seeks to promote the “Road to Glasgow,” where the United Kingdom will host the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12.
Industryjwnenergy.com

Industry group backs global carbon price for large ships

A major maritime industry association on Monday backed plans for a global surcharge on carbon emissions from shipping to help fund the sector's shift toward climate-friendly fuels. The International Chamber of Shipping said it's proposing to the United Nations that all vessels trading globally above a certain size should pay...
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Governments Allocate More Funds for Fossil Fuel Instead of Fighting Air Pollution

In 2019 and 2020, governments worldwide allocated 20% more foreign assistance funds to fossil fuel projects than to programs to reduce the pollution they generate. Air pollution is the world's worst environmental killer, causing at least 4 million premature deaths each year. However, according to a Clean Air Fund (CAF) research, just 1% of global development money is spent to address this problem.
Agriculturethebossmagazine.com

Australia defies UN climate scientists, stands by coal

UN has urged countries to phase out the use of coal by 2030 Australia is dedicated to coal. The world’s sixth largest country issued a rebuke on Monday to the... UN has urged countries to phase out the use of coal by 2030. Australia is dedicated to coal. The world’s...
Energy IndustryPhys.org

Leaded petrol is gone – but lead pollution may linger for a very long time

As a scientist studying lead poisoning in children once remarked: "it took two years to put lead into gasoline and 60 years to take it out". The consensus around leaded fuel's unacceptable threat to human health was hard won, entailing a long fight between scientists, regulatory authorities and industry. In a recent ray of good news, it seems the world has finally turned a corner on the use of this toxic chemical in fuel.
TrafficPosted by
thedrive

Leaded Gasoline Finally Banned Worldwide After Last Country Uses Up Its Supply

Leaded gas was outlawed on U.S. roads in 1996. There isn't a lack of evidence proving that lead is bad—especially for the environment and the human body. Its usage is banned from a myriad of products that were once common, such as paint, children's jewelry, and more relevant to us, gasoline. Despite most of the developed world phasing out leaded gasoline in the 1970s, some countries carried on long past that. Most notably Algeria, which continued to use leaded gasoline until July of this year before finally draining its supply, the UN announced this week.
Energy Industrydallassun.com

China's refinery crackdown leaves oil tankers with nowhere to go

China is cracking down on its private-sector oil refiners in a bid to close tax loopholes and mitigate pollution. Approximately a quarter of the nation's mammoth refining capacity comes from these independent refineries, known as "teapots." Beijing allowed these private refiners with their most limited crude import quota since 2015,...
Energy Industryexpressnews.com

Tomlinson: Carbon is damaging the climate, but also critical to clean energy

Carbon is speeding global warming; thank goodness carbon can slow it down. The most frustrating aspect of writing about climate change is how people stake out extreme positions that are more about virtue signaling or profiteering than addressing a global crisis. The most incredulous debate is over the role of hydrocarbons in the transition to a net-zero carbon emissions energy system.
Energy IndustryCoinTelegraph

Illegal crypto mining not the cause of power shortages in Iran, ministry says

Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade reportedly dismissed claims by leading power company Tavanir that blamed illegal cryptocurrency miners for the ongoing power shortages in the country. According to a report by the Financial Tribune, Alireza Hadi, the ministry’s director of investment and planning, said that the figures announced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy