Severe Weather Statement issued for Fauquier by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT for northern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fauquier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM EDT FOR CENTRAL FAUQUIER COUNTY At 200 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Warrenton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Warrenton, New Baltimore, Opal, Midland, Airlie, Broken Hill, Auburn and Casanova. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH