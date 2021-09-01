Red Flag Warning issued for Stanislaus National Forest, Tahoe - Eldorado National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 14:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Have a plan ready if you are required to evacuate! Target Area: Stanislaus National Forest; Tahoe - Eldorado National Forest Red Flag Warning Continues through 1100 pm PDT Tonight for the Northern Sierra Nevada .Gusty wind will continue into tonight over portions of the higher Sierra Nevada. These winds combined with extremely dry fuels and low humidity will continue areas of critical fire weather conditions. Winds decrease overnight. Southwest winds on Thursday are not expected to be as strong. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221 AND 269 * AFFECTED AREA...Northern Sierra, Fire weather zone 221, and 269. * WIND...West to southwest wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph, locally higher at ridgetops and peaks. Strongest winds expected over higher elevations and near favorably oriented canyons during the afternoon and evening. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity of 7 to 20 percent with moderate to poor overnight recoveries. * IMPACTS...Any active fires or new fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento