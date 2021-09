EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Two days after El Paso reinstated its indoor mask mandate, authorities across the border in Juarez relaxed occupancy rules across the board. Juarez and the entire state of Chihuahua are now under a “green” COVID-19 threat level, which means businesses and mass-gathering venues such as churches and movie theaters can operate at 75% capacity. The factories that employ more than 300,000 Juarez residents have been operating at 80% to 100% percent since Monday, with occupancy determined on whether the products they make are essential or non-essential.