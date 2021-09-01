Netflix to Stream France-Luxembourg's Summit of the Gods Animated Film on November 30

Netflix is reviving the mystery-thriller series Manifest after NBC cancelled it - much to the delight of the show's passionate cult-following. The announcement that Manifest season 4 is coming to Netflix dropped over the weekend, just a week after season 3 of the show debuted on Netflix. Obviously, the streaming numbers for Manifest have been strong enough to warrant Netflix re-investing in the show; now, according to Manifest creator Jeff Rake, season 4 of the show is looking like it will go into production later this year. If that's not fast enough for some fans, there's a good reason for it: Rake and co. want it to be proper and great.