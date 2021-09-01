Netflix to Stream France-Luxembourg's Summit of the Gods Animated Film on November 30
Wild Bunch International began streaming a trailer on Tuesday for the France-Luxembourg animated film of Jiro Taniguchi's The Summit of the Gods (Kamigami no Itadaki) manga. Additionally Netflix announced on Tuesday that it has the worldwide rights to the film outside of France, Benelux, China, Japan, and Korea. Netflix will release the film in select U.S. theaters on November 24 and in select U.K. theaters on November 26. The film will then stream on Netflix on November 30.www.animenewsnetwork.com
