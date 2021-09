At the height of the Silicon Valley tech boom in the late 1990’s, which minted 64 new millionaires a day, my colleague Joan DiFuria and I coined the term "Sudden Wealth Syndrome.'" Once again, the disruptive creativity of tech has produced a new magic bullet: Cryptocurrency. While Bitcoin is the best known, the new mint in the crypto market includes a plethora of other cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, Stellar, Dogecoin, and Cardano. Wildly volatile, they are gaining acceptance in the conventional marketplace, and fantasies about the future are running wild: