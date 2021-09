PVH Corp., the parent company of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger posted income and revenue gains fueled by robust international business. In a Nutshell: PVH said its fiscal year 2021 outlook anticipates higher freight and other logistics costs in the second half of the year to mitigate delays of approximately four to six weeks on average for certain orders, but does not foresee any greater supply chain disruptions beyond that. The company said it was providing an upgraded 2021 outlook despite the continued uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic globally and, as such, it could be subject to material change. The outlook...