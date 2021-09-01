Genshin Impact: What’s new in the version 2.1 update

Genshin Impact version 2.1 update is going to launch on September 1, 2021. Genshin Impact is one of the most popular games all across the world. To all the travellers, Genshin Impact has recently announced the date of pre-installation to all PC, Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact 2.1 pre-installation feature will be available from 11.00 (UTC+8) or 7 am ET on August 30, 2021. Fans are eager to know how to install the update, and this guide will explain the Genshin Impact version 2.1 update pre-installation steps for both PC and Mobile.