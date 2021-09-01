Genshin Impact: What’s new in the version 2.1 update
There's a lot to look forward to in Genshin Impact's version 2.1 update. Known as "Floating World Under the Moonlight," we'll see a continuation of the Traveler's journey in the region of Inazuma. This is capped off by quests, events, items, characters (i.e., the Raiden Shogun, Kujou Sara, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Aloy), and more. Here's our guide and overview to help you with everything you need to know about "Floating World Under the Moonlight," the version 2.1 update in Genshin Impact.
