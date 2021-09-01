Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Genshin Impact: What’s new in the version 2.1 update

By Jason Rodriguez
pcinvasion.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a lot to look forward to in Genshin Impact‘s version 2.1 update. Known as “Floating World Under the Moonlight,” we’ll see a continuation of the Traveler’s journey in the region of Inazuma. This is capped off by quests, events, items, characters (i.e., the Raiden Shogun, Kujou Sara, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Aloy), and more. Here’s our guide and overview to help you with everything you need to know about “Floating World Under the Moonlight,” the version 2.1 update in Genshin Impact.

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traveler#The Tenryou Commission#Primogems#Electro#The Hydro Hypostasis#Molten Moment#The Thunder Manifestation#Dew Of Repudiation#Amakumo Fruit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
Related
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Genshin Impact 2.1: Baal and Kojou Sara Banners revealed in new leaks

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have revealed all the characters that will be part of the first banner. This includes Baal, the 5-star character, Kojou Sara, and more. The Baal and Kujou Sara Character Event Banner will arrive on September 1, 2021 as part of Genshin Impact 2.1 update. Baal Character...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Genshin Impact: new character Thoma has been officially revealed

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. miHoYo has already announced a couple of new characters on their...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Genshin Impact: What is the Pre-Installation function and how to enable it in the game

Genshin Impact version 2.1 update is going to launch on September 1, 2021. Genshin Impact is one of the most popular games all across the world. To all the travellers, Genshin Impact has recently announced the date of pre-installation to all PC, Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact 2.1 pre-installation feature will be available from 11.00 (UTC+8) or 7 am ET on August 30, 2021. Fans are eager to know how to install the update, and this guide will explain the Genshin Impact version 2.1 update pre-installation steps for both PC and Mobile.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Genshin Impact 2.1: Aloy Constellation, Aloy’s Stella Fortuna

Aloy joined the Genshin Impact roster with the first phase of the 2.1 update alongside Raiden Shogun and Sara Kujou. She is already available for players on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but will become available for everyone by Genshin Impact 2.2 sometime in October. However, since she isn’t part of the game’s usual gacha system, how do you upgrade her constellation?
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Genshin Impact 2.1 Lunar Realm event: How to get a fishing rod

MiHoYo will introduce the much-awaited fishing system in the Genshin Impact 2.1 update in which players can use the fishing rod and bait to catch different species of fish. However, players will first have to unlock the fishing system by unlocking the Serenitea Pot System and completing the “Exploding Population” quest.
Video Gameswashingtonnewsday.com

Theories on the ‘Genshin Impact’: What Happens After Inazuma?

Theories on the ‘Genshin Impact’: What Happens After Inazuma?. The primary dispute involving the islands of Inazuma and their patron deity, the Raiden Shogun, was resolved with the release of Patch 2.1 for “Genshin Impact.” While the game still has a lot of ground to cover, fans are left wondering what the future updates of “Genshin Impact” have in store for them.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

How to complete the Anti-Raiden Shogun Training in Genshin Impact 2.1

For what it's worth, it's always handy to train how to avoid attacks... Genshin Impact's 2.1 Update is out now and there's a new set of quests to complete as Inazuma's narrative continues. One of these - the Servant's Path Archon Quest - needs players to complete the Anti-Raiden Shogun Training in order to progress. This isn't as easy as it sounds, so here's a helpful guide on how you can do this and continue on your journey.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact: How to solve the Suigetsu Pool relay stone puzzle

There are many secrets that can be found while you’re exploring Watatsumi Island. There’s one in the Suigetsu Pool area, which actually has a domain that you can unlock. While you’re here, your curiosity might get piqued because of the contraptions. Here’s our Genshin Impact guide to help you solve the Suigetsu Pool relay stone puzzle.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Genshin Impact 2.2 Leaks New Character, Weapons, Island and More

Just a few hours after the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 launch, Genshin Impact Version 2.2 information is emerging on Twitter. Twitter accounts @ImpactYoimiya and @abc64real have taken to the site to tweet out their findings for Version 2.2, including information on the upcoming Pyro 4-star, Thoma, as well as new weapons and an upcoming, additional Inazuma island. Genshin Impact Version 2.2 will serve as the third part of the Inazuma update.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Genshin Impact 2.1 Moonlight Merriment event: How to get Luxurious Sea-Lord

Genshin Impact 2.1 update will add four new weapons, including Engulfing Lightning, Everlasting Moonglow, Luxurious Sea-Lord, and The Catch. Luxurious Sea-Lord is a 4-star weapon, and at Refinement Rank 1, it increases Elemental Burst DMG by 12 percent. In addition to this, when Elemental Burst hits opponents, there is a...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact: Hydro Hypostasis and Dew of Repudiation guide

The Hydro Hypostasis is a new enemy that you can fight thanks to Genshin Impact‘s version 2.1 update. It also drops a character ascension material. Here’s our Genshin Impact guide to help you defeat the Hydro Hypostasis to obtain the Dew of Repudiation material for Sangonomiya Kokomi. Note: For more...
Video GamesRedorbit.com

How To Unlock and Obtain New Characters in Genshin Impact

A prelude is shown before you get to play Genshin Impact on your own. It shows two characters being confronted by a goddess with a pyro ability. It turns out that these characters are twins, Aether and Lumine, brother and sister. You then get to choose which of them you are keen to play.

Comments / 0

Community Policy