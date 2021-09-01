Cancel
What is Cardano, cryptocurrency’s hottest altcoin?

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, a not-so-new altcoin has been doing the rounds and has become one of the hottest crypto coins to own. Cardano (ADA), which was founded six years ago by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, is currently the biggest market cap of all altcoins (so it’s third behind Ethereum and Bitcoin) according to Coinbase. And in the last couple of weeks, it has hit an all-time high. As a result, it’s gaining even more interest from investors. These include the self-proclaimed ​“first Dogecoin Millionaire of 2021” Glauber Contessoto, who has recently decided he’s going to go all-in (with newly earned money, not his dogecoin bucks) on ADA.

However, it lost more than half of its market value compounded by China's harsh regulations and a crackdown on mining activities. The year has also witnessed an increase in Bitcoin adoption rate with several global financial institutions and established technology firms. Notably, they include PayPal, Visa, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, MicroStrategy, Apple, and Tesla, all adopting Bitcoin.
The Cardano platform could become the most valuable in the cyber world. Its virtual currency (ADA) even surpasses current market leaders such as Bitcoin and Ether after increasing its value by 1000% during 2021. Last Thursday, August 26, the price of Cardano rose 19%, which surpassed the Binance coin and...
Why Cardano, XRP, and Chainlink Tokens Are All Plunging Today

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA), XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), and Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) are reversing their moon missions today and instead are falling all the way down to earth. As of 1:18 p.m. EDT, they were down 12.81%, 17.68%, and 18.39%, respectively, in the previous 24 hours. That left Cardano at $2.48 per token, XRP at $1.14, and Chainlink at $29.05.
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Falling Today

Bitcoin hit $52,000 late Monday before pulling all the way back to the $43,000 level and is now back around $47,000. The volatility comes as El Salvador prepares to implement a law that will see Bitcoin accepted as legal tender in the country. Media outlets reported that the El Salvador...
These 3 altcoins mooned as Bitcoin price rallied to $52,000

The wider cryptocurrency market is showing signs of strength on Sept. 6 as Bitcoin (BTC) bulls battle for control at the $51,500 level. Altcoins have benefited from Bitcoin's strong showing, with many seeing gains in excess of 20%, and the Altseason Indicator from Cointelegraph Markets Pro continues to signal that market conditions are tilted toward further gains for altcoins.
Cardano (ADA) Smart Contract Release to Catalyze Ethereum: Opinion

DeFiance Capital is a leading DeFi-focused investment fund in Asia. Launched by Arthur Cheong (Arthur0x), it took part in the funding rounds of almost every top-tier decentralized finance protocol. Its expert, Wangarian (@0xWangarian), unveils one more unexpected catalyst for Ethereum (ETH) in September. $90 billion may flow to Ethereum, here's...
Learn the Blockchain Basics - Part 7: What is Inside A Bitcoin Block?

The first part of this article explains the structure of a Bitcoin block. The second part explains the process of tracking transactions in a Bitcoin blockchain explorer. This article includes a foreword from a book written by William Mougayar, the author of the book "The Business Blockchain" The last part of the article will provide an overview of Bitcoin's structure and its exploration of the Bitcoin blockchain. The first section explains how the Bitcoin block is organized into a linear sequence to create the structural chronology of a chain of history.
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Cryptocurrencies Are Still Falling

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), the token closely associated with Ripple, is suffering worst of all, declining 15.8%. Most market pundits continue to blame El Salvador for the crash, with Reuters reporting this morning, for example, that the Latin American nation "ran into snags" rolling out its Chivo digital wallet. Users reportedly had trouble registering with the app, and so the government "unplugged it ... in order to connect to more servers and increase capacity."
What does cryptocurrency addiction look like?

Crypto can make you a lot of money. That's the headline we're all too aware of. A bitcoin was worth around seven pence in October 2010, now one bitcoin is worth around £36,900. So if you put a tenner on bitcoin back then and didn't touch it, you'd have roughly 3.7 million quid now, and that's without compound interest. This is the blockchain dream.

