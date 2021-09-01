What is Cardano, cryptocurrency’s hottest altcoin?

This weekend, a not-so-new altcoin has been doing the rounds and has become one of the hottest crypto coins to own. Cardano (ADA), which was founded six years ago by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, is currently the biggest market cap of all altcoins (so it’s third behind Ethereum and Bitcoin) according to Coinbase. And in the last couple of weeks, it has hit an all-time high. As a result, it’s gaining even more interest from investors. These include the self-proclaimed ​“first Dogecoin Millionaire of 2021” Glauber Contessoto, who has recently decided he’s going to go all-in (with newly earned money, not his dogecoin bucks) on ADA.