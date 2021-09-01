Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Best Albums of August 2021

By Treble staff
treblezine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust has been one of the most musically unpredictable months of 2021 so far. Several artists dropped new albums with little to no warning, and they turned out to be among the year’s best. Some artists arrived with sharp stylistic turns away from the sounds they established on prior efforts. And some artists, well, we just didn’t know about at all. But here we are, another month down, with 13 of the best new albums (and two latecomers!) that genuinely feel like some of the most exciting music we’ve heard all year. As it was stated in the Treble Slack channel: “Music is good.” Here’s the proof.

www.treblezine.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Segall
Person
Dorothy Ashby
Person
Madonna
Person
Alice Coltrane
Person
Pharoah Sanders
Person
John Coltrane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambient Music#Beautiful Music#Greek#Jamaican#Harmonizer Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Martha Wainwright – Love Will Be Reborn

Martha Wainwright’s lyrical mastery shines in new album. Being the daughter of two musicians and the sister of the incredible artist Rufus Wainwright, Martha Wainwright has taken these roots and created her own trail. A household in Canada has allowed her to broadened her ideas while being surrounded by those who love to create. This combination has allowed her to be the wildly talented artist that she is today. In her newest album, Love Will Be Reborn, Wainwright teams up with producer Pierre Marchand. Her powerful quiver sings the tunes of lost love and hope.
MusicNPR

New Music Friday: The Top 8 Albums Out On Aug. 20

We open this week's show with Lorde, who became a pop superstar at 16 on the strength of her 2013 hit "Royals." Now, she's released her third album, Solar Power, which finds the 24-year-old New Zealander reflecting on her past as she learns to find peace with herself. Next, we listen to a posthumous album from Philadelphia rapper Chynna, who died last year of a drug overdose at 25. Sturgill Simpson has released three albums in the last 12 months, and the latest is The Ballad Of Dood And Juanita, a thematically ambitious concept album full of traditional Americana sounds. And Wanda Jackson is an 83-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who says that Encore, out today, will be her final album.
MusicStereogum

Hear Angel Olsen Cover OMD & Alphaville On New ’80s Covers EP

Last month, Angel Olsen announced that she had recorded an EP of ’80s covers called Aisles. So far, we’ve heard her takes on Laura Branigan, Men Without Hats, and Billy Idol. Today, the EP is out in full, which means we get to hear her covers of Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark’s “If You Leave” and Alphaville’s “Forever Young.”
Musicsoundsandcolours.com

Top 7 Best Latin Albums to Get On Vinyl in 2021

During the pandemic, many musicians have taken advantage of some free time away from the busy tour schedules and whatnot to make some more music. As such, there has been much great music that came out of these isolated musicians. One music genre we’ll be focusing on is Latin music....
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Phoebe Bridgers Taps Bartees Strange for ‘Kyoto’ Remix

Bartees Strange, the Marias, and Glitch Gum have dropped their own remixes of Phoebe Bridgers “Kyoto,” from her recent album Punisher. Strange’s rendition (above) stays in the same vein as the original, but with subtle keyboard and his signature vocals. “I wanted to find a way to make this song hit in a completely different way, but still retain some of the big and small moments that make the song special to me,” he said in a statement. “At first I was thinking through how I could use the stems, but the more I got into it, the more I wanted to...
MusicEureka Times-Standard

Sax player’s album is about healing, love

Saxophonist/composer Dave Mullen’s new album — featuring healing and heartfelt jazz — is dedicated to some of the music’s most legendary voices. “Solace” features performances by pianist Jon Cowherd, bassist Hans Glawischnig, drummer E.J. Strickland and trumpeter Jim Seeley. The album was mixed by the Grammy-winning producer engineer Jeff Jones,...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Best Jazz Guitar Albums: 75 Essential Listens

The best jazz guitar albums are up there with any other jazz classics that you can think of. But jazz guitar, for some inexplicable reason, seems to lack the attention that it deserves. It may stem from the fact that, back in the big band era, the guitar was seen as part of the rhythm section: an instrument that accompanied and filled out the sound rather than one that took centre-stage as a lead. It was Charlie Christian who, as a member of Benny Goodman’s band, helped change this perception with his electric-guitar playing. Christian’s “Solo Flight,” recorded with Goodman’s band in 1941, was a seminal moment for jazz guitar.
MusicKerrang

Album review: The Wildhearts – 21 Century Love Songs

It was a brave soul that first ate an oyster, or nailed a shoe on to a horse. Similarly, trying to predict what The Wildhearts would do on their first album in 10 years, 2019’s Renaissance Men, would take some courage. The only certain thing about this uniquely creative but oft-troubled band is its ability to confound. In the event, the quartet’s comeback was an earth-shifter that echoed in its amplitude the band’s 1993 debut. Continuing that rebirth, their latest mirrors both the heavily hooked songwriting of second full-length P.H.U.Q, their most commercially successful album, and the once limited edition Fishing For Luckies, an EP revered for its absolute disregard for convention.
MusicSentinel & Enterprise

Album reviews: Billie Eilish and Los Lobos

Billie Eilish“Happier Than Ever”(Darkroom/Interscope ***) On “Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish faces the familiar challenge of the second album. When an artist’s debut is an enormous success, the pressure to repeat is real. And there’s a well-worn story trap to avoid: How fame and fortune changed me!. Eilish’s goth-pop debut,...
Rock Musicloudersound.com

The 10 best Scorpions albums, chosen by Rudolf Schenker

With over a half century of rockin' like a hurricane behind them, Scorpions may have slowed down a little, but the band who help shaped the template of modern mainstream metal with albums like Lovedrive, Animal Magnetism, Blackout and Love At First Sting are still a considerable force in and out of the studio.
MusicAmadhia

Best of Bandcamp Contemporary Classical: August 2021

The taxonomy of contemporary classical music—new music, contemporary music, whatever you want to call it—is a thorny issue. But every two months, we’ll take a look at some of the best composer-driven music to surface here on Bandcamp, that which makes room for electronic experimentation, improvisation, and powerful takes on old classics.
InternetAmadhia

The Best Experimental Music on Bandcamp: August 2021

All kinds of experimental music can be found on Bandcamp: free jazz, avant-rock, dense noise, outer-limits electronics, deconstructed folk, abstract spoken word, and so much more. If an artist is trying something new with an established form or inventing a new one completely, there’s a good chance they’re doing it on Bandcamp. Each month, Marc Masters picks some of the best releases from across this wide, exploratory spectrum. August’s selection includes damaged noise-rock, twisted culture jamming, guitar snippets stretched into long drones, and vocal improvisations infused with the traditions of a lost homeland.
MusicAmadhia

The Best Reissues on Bandcamp: July/August 2021

We pick out some of the most crucial reissues and retrospectives recently dropped on Bandcamp, and look at the historic tales behind them. From Americana to Latin Jazz, Brooklyn indie to Paraguayan flower power-pop, here are the latest batch of best new oldies. Leo Acosta. . 00:10 / 00:58. Leobardo...
Musicfreelibrary.org

Best Summer Albums Through the Decades

Whether it is eating ice cream, swimming, or visiting your neighborhood library, there are so many great summer pastimes. One of the most exciting parts of summer is listening to all the incredible music!. As we approach the end of summer, I’ve compiled a list of some of the best...
MusicGuitar Player

Five Reasons Why Andy Partridge is a Guitar Legend

He helped lead one of the punk era’s most long-lived and musically varied groups through 34 years of eclectic and at times groundbreaking music. Here are five reasons why Andy Partirdge is a guitar legend…. Originality. XTC co-founder Andy Partridge defined himself as an eccentric and prodigious composer of songs...
Musicriffmagazine.com

Tuesday Tracks: Your Weekly New Music Discovery – Aug. 31

The modern brilliance of Fantastic Negrito, a ’90s throwback by Wage War, an ’80s revival by Men Without Hats, the country stylings of Hayes Carll and the Read Southall Band, and the old-school soul of Carter Ace make up this week’s Tuesday Tracks selections. Fantastic Negrito with Miko Marks, “Rolling...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

31 New Songs Out Today

CROSSFAITH - "SLAVE OF CHAOS" Japan's Crossfaith's new single "Slave of Chaos" fuses metal, hardcore, trap, and industrial in a way that puts a futuristic spin on the rap rock era. It's out now on UNFD. -- SLEEP CYCLES - "COME ON AND SAY IT" (ft. FRED MASCHERINO) Sleep Cycles,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy