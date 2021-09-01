Exclusive: The Infinix Zero X will have a Nexus 4-like speckled back cover

I'm facing a big issue with my Samsung Galaxy S20. here is the story : i forgot my PIN code and decided to factory reboot it in order to recover my configuration without having to remember the PIN I've forgotten, thinking that my Google account will make it for me. When i restarted my phone, the configuration assistant is offering me to deliver the config with all pictures, messages, screenshots etc etc to restore the mobile as it was before the hard reboot. The problem is that it is requiring the PIN code i've forgotten, and i don't know how to proceed to recover it (and the system is telling that there are 5 remaining attempts before removing it from the phone). There are a lot of cherish pictures i'd love to recover on this save and i don't know how to reach it without the PIN Code. Do you know if there is a way to do it ? (maybe with the source code or something ? ) that would be really helpful ! many thanks for your help !