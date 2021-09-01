Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Exclusive: The Infinix Zero X will have a Nexus 4-like speckled back cover

By Pranob Mehrotra
xda-developers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn July this year, MediaTek launched two new budget-friendly SoCs — the Helio G96 and the Helio G88. Early last month, Hong Kong-based smartphone OEM Infinix teased that it would soon launch the first phone featuring the new Helio G96 chipset. While the company is yet to unveil the device, we’ve obtained exclusive images of the phone that give us a great look at its Nexus 4-like design. The upcoming phone will likely be called the Infinix Zero X, and here’s what it looks like.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spec#Android 11#Nexus 4#Smartphone#Camera#Mediatek#Oem#Infinix Note#The Infinix Note 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Cell Phonesasapland.com

Review of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10+

If We Consider the A to Z into scan the How is the Samsung Note 10 and 10+ then these two are the best piece of the Samsung till this date? Previous models of the Samsung Galaxy Note Line up likely match with the Samsung S Series but this time direction has been changed. Here we will see the features of the phone which make the Samsung Note a great phone among the latest releases.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Infinix Zero X Pro leak reveals 120Hz AMOLED display, RAM, storage

Yesterday, XDA Developers shared a render of the upcoming Infinix Zero X smartphone. However, apart from speculating that the device could be equipped with Helio G96 chipset, the publication did not share any details on its specs. Now, the Tech Arena24 YouTube channel has shared the key information on the display, RAM, and storage of the Zero X Pro, which is expected to debut with Zero X.
Cell Phonesyourchoiceway.com

The Best Android Phone For 2021

There's a lot of choice for Android phones, so we've reviewed and ranked the best you can buy right now - now including the OnePlus Nord 2. There are new phones arriving all the time, especially when it comes to the world of Android. Apple's iPhones will always be popular but handsets running Google's mobile OS provide you with a wealth of choice - and usually much better specs for the same price.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Huawei P20 pro help!

I beleive my phone has been hacked. I think its been double cloned what can i do. Backup data, be aware there may be infected files in it. A cross infection (ie another package targeting that platform) to the PC is unlikely but possible. Using 2 OTG flashsticks (redundant backup)...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

A71 died, tried s9+ loved it, possible to use s9cam app?

I have two a71, one has a problem. It died now two times. It goes all black and competely dead. Reacts to nothing. First timw it dies i sent it to service and it returned with note that it was all normal when it arrived there. So it wqs working fine for almost two months and died again. Completely dead. So its again at service.
Cell Phonesmobigyaan.com

Huawei Nova 9 series launching in China on 23rd September

Huawei is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone series in its home market China under its Nova lineup — Huawei Nova 9. The company has now confirmed that the device will be officially launched on 23rd September. Although the Huawei Mate and P-series smartphones have are well-recognized for their...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Nokia rolls out first Android 12 developer preview release for the Nokia X20

Soon after Google rolled out the first Android 12 beta build, several smartphone OEMs announced Android 12 developer preview programs for their devices. Nokia was among the first few manufacturers to announce a developer preview program for the Nokia X20 back in May this year. The company has now finally rolled out the first Android 12 developer preview build for the device.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S20 - Configuration Assistant PIN Forgotten

I'm facing a big issue with my Samsung Galaxy S20. here is the story : i forgot my PIN code and decided to factory reboot it in order to recover my configuration without having to remember the PIN I've forgotten, thinking that my Google account will make it for me. When i restarted my phone, the configuration assistant is offering me to deliver the config with all pictures, messages, screenshots etc etc to restore the mobile as it was before the hard reboot. The problem is that it is requiring the PIN code i've forgotten, and i don't know how to proceed to recover it (and the system is telling that there are 5 remaining attempts before removing it from the phone). There are a lot of cherish pictures i'd love to recover on this save and i don't know how to reach it without the PIN Code. Do you know if there is a way to do it ? (maybe with the source code or something ? ) that would be really helpful ! many thanks for your help !
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Troubleshooting for Huawei's App Performance Management SDK

I encountered a few issues in the process of integrating the APM SDK. In this post, I will share these cases for you, so that you will have a sense of how to resolve them. Issue 1: Error "miss client id" Is Reported After the APM SDK Is Integrated​. The...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

One UI 3.1.1 starts rolling out to the original Galaxy Fold

Samsung recently released One UI 3.1.1, the latest revision of its custom skin which brings along many new features for foldable phones. The new version made its debut on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 and has already made its way to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Flip 5G, and the original Galaxy Z Flip. At the time of announcing One UI 3.1.1, Samsung said the new version would make its way to the original Galaxy Z Fold a week later. As promised, the South Korean electronics giant has now started rolling out stable One UI 3.1.1 to the first Galaxy Z Fold.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

[APP] [5.0+] Undervids - Video Editor & Video Maker, Tools

✦ Cut video as you need. ✦ Crop video to any ratio you want. Zoom in/out your video. ✦ Create reverse videos, or vice versa, return reverse videos to the original. ✦ Rotate video by 270° or Custom. Video Joiner. ✦ Combine two videos into one!. Video Converter. ✦ Convert...
Electronicsxda-developers

Galaxy Watch 4 LTE and Pandora

I have a GW3 LTE; I bought the LTE version mainly so that I could leave my phone at home and stream music through the watch when running, working outside, etc. I quickly found that the GW3 ONLY supports Spotify premium, and I ended up canceling the LTE service because I didn't like Spotify.

Comments / 0

Community Policy