Exclusive: The Infinix Zero X will have a Nexus 4-like speckled back cover
In July this year, MediaTek launched two new budget-friendly SoCs — the Helio G96 and the Helio G88. Early last month, Hong Kong-based smartphone OEM Infinix teased that it would soon launch the first phone featuring the new Helio G96 chipset. While the company is yet to unveil the device, we’ve obtained exclusive images of the phone that give us a great look at its Nexus 4-like design. The upcoming phone will likely be called the Infinix Zero X, and here’s what it looks like.www.xda-developers.com
