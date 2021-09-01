Hong Kong democracy activists jailed for illegal assembly in 2019 protests
Seven Hong Kong democracy activists were sentenced to up to 16 months in jail for their role in an unauthorised assembly at the height of anti-government protests in 2019. They had pleaded guilty to charges, including organising and inciting others to take part in the illegal assembly on 20 October 2019, when tens of thousands took to the streets and police fired teargas and water cannon to disperse them.www.theguardian.com
