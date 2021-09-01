Hong Kong democracy activists jailed for illegal assembly in 2019 protests

Living in Hong Kong is great. You can dine at an incredibly diverse range of restaurants, explore streets that are steeped in history and culture, and enjoy the city’s stunning skyline, among many other things. But life in Hong Kong can also take its toll, especially on your skin – what with sun damage, mask-wearing, constant air conditioning, and other stress factors that this beautiful city of ours presents. Thankfully, there is a way to counter this and that is to indulge in a soothing facial to bring some life back into your skin. For those that aren’t sure where to start, well that’s what we’re here for. So, keep reading for some of Hong Kong’s best facials to try.