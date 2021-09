This time last year, Columbia Business School was celebrating the culmination of an MBA admissions season that shattered records and went a long way toward assuaging concerns that the coronavirus pandemic would irreparably harm elite MBA programs in the United States. The MBA Class of 2022 at Columbia was bigger, more international, and more female than its predecessors, and at a time when the graduate business education landscape was generally in an uproar. The school’s strong enrollment of foreign students was a particular relief — for Columbia and for peers that struggled in that area.