Apple has rolled out its seventh iOS 15 developer beta, bringing bug fixes and improvements ahead of the official release of the software in the fall. Just last week Apple pushed out iOS 15 beta 6, seeing the introduction of a new toggle that gives users the option to switch between the new iOS 15 Safari design, which features a compact floating tab/address bar at the bottom of the screen that allows users to swipe between tabs and have fewer interruptions when viewing content, and the previous layout with the familiarly located address bar at the top of the screen.