Nevada man sentenced in teen girls abduction and rape case

By KEN RITTER/AP
A Nevada man who pleaded guilty in state and federal courts to crimes stemming from the abduction and rape of two teenage girls six years ago was sentenced Tuesday to about 15 more years in federal prison and lifetime supervision as a top-tier sex offender.

Jimmy Carter Kim blamed his crimes on the death of his mother and his use of drugs. The 32-year-old Kim has been in custody since December 2015.

The judge agreed to combine his federal sentence with a state court sentence of 10-to-25 years plus lifetime supervision that Kim received in July.

Kim's lawyer and a prosecutor said the complex plea deal was an effort to avoid a trial that would have retraumatized his victims.

