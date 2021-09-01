Why Julia Code Is So Hard to Document Properly

Step by step approach for reading technical papers. Ok, I won’t try to convince you why you need to read technical and research papers. Almost all the algorithms that you use in daily life came from the technical literature but are present ubiquitously in the form of tutorials or easier walkthroughs. One time or the other it is highly likely that you’ll run into problems that are quite esoteric and terse and don’t have any standard textbook solution and that’s when the skill to parse through the dense technical literature will come in handy.