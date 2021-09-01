Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Zoom's latest earnings report suggests it's losing ground to Microsoft

By Alex Halverson
bizjournals
 7 days ago

Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s tepid growth reported in its latest earnings call suggests Microsoft Corp. is making a dent in the business communication market. The headwinds for Zoom are almost a complete role reversal, as the videoconferencing company became ubiquitous at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and dominated any share of the space Microsoft's Skype hoped to have. Zoom reported it grew during the pandemic from 10 million daily meeting participants to over 300 million.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satya Nadella
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Teams#Microsoft Corp#Skype#Alphabet Inc#Google Meetings#Zoom Meetings#Five9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Here’s What to Expect When Lululemon Reports Q2 Earnings This Week

Lululemon Athletica Inc. will report earnings for the second quarter on Sept. 8 after markets close. The activewear and athleisure company has been a standout brand in the pandemic, especially as more people take on exercise as a regular hobby. According to early estimates from analysts at Zacks Investment Research, Lululemon will report earnings per share of $1.2 in Q2, up 60% from last year at $0.74. This would mean an overall year-over-year sales growth of about 50% to $1.34 billion. Lululemon’s performance in recent quarters has been bolstered by multiple factors. In addition to occupying an important niche within women’s activewear, Lululemon...
Businesssiliconangle.com

Microsoft acquires Australian video editing startup Clipchamp

Microsoft Corp. today said it has acquired video editing platform startup Clipchamp Pty Ltd. for an undisclosed price. Clipchamp was founded in 2013 in Brisbane, Australia, or as it terms the city, Meanjin on the traditional lands of the Yuggera Nation. The company pitches itself as a video editing platform that empowers anyone to tell stories worth sharing in English, versus the Turrbal language.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 FAANG Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid

We think China’s crackdown on its big tech companies has the potential to enhance the growth of fundamentally strong FAANG stocks Apple In. (AAPL), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Conversely, we think U.S. antitrust concerns and decelerating growth make Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) best avoided now. So, read on to learn more.FAANG stocks represent some of the biggest technology companies in the United States, which have historically been some of the favorites of institutional and retail investors. These large-cap tech companies capitalized on the pandemic-driven disruption last year to boost their market presence significantly. Wedbush’s Dan Ives expects the recent federal crackdown against big techs in China to bolster the growth of tech stocks in the United States.
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

Microsoft's Latest Move To Compete Against Google, Apple

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has launched a personalized news feed and collection of informational content called 'Microsoft Start,' which provides news from premium publishers. It offers breaking headlines and content based on user interest cutting on time lost in navigating notifications, validating sources, and switching devices. Microsoft Start is available...
SoftwarePosted by
Benzinga

Microsoft Buys Video-Editing Software Developer Clipchamp

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) said on Tuesday it has acquired video editing software startup Clipchamp, but didn't disclose the terms of the deal. What Happened: Clipchamp, which caters to both individual and corporate workers, has over 17 million registered users with adoption at over 390,000 companies, as per a CNBC report.
BusinessBenzinga

Apple Loses Leadership Position In Wearable Band Market To This Chinese Company

The competitive dynamics in the global wearable band market has changed in the second quarter, according to a new report from Canalys. Apple Toppled: China's Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF) overtook Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to become the top wearable band vendor in the second quarter, thanks to the launch of the Mi Smart Band 6, Canalys said.
Businessinvezz.com

Microsoft President explains why MSFT pledged $20 billion to cybersecurity

Microsoft pledged $20 billion to battle cyberattacks over the next 5 years. President Brad Smith discusses the move on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Shares of the company are less than 1.0% down on the intraday chart. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently pledged $20 billion to battle cyberattacks over the next five...
BusinessBenzinga

Why Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft Are Eyeing This $715B Sector

Tech industry leaders are pushing the U.S. government to adopt commercially developed technologies via public-private partnerships to counter China's growing power, the Wall Street Journal reports. The private sector commands more talent, research budgets and capabilities in artificial intelligence and cloud computing versus the Pentagon, and these elements are critical...
Technologysiliconangle.com

AWS-NetApp expands partnership with Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP

In an age where developers, network admins and analysts are increasingly looking for the flexibility to provision and manage storage through APIs and scale at a moment’s notice, Amazon FSx storage solution might prove the answer. “FSx makes it easy to launch and run fully-managed, feature-rich high-performance file storage in...
Financial Reportsreviewjournal.com

Q2 earnings reports offer clues to gaming’s financial direction

If you thought second-quarter earnings were good, wait until you see what publicly traded resort and tourism companies potentially have in store later this year. That’s the outlook from stock-watching industry analysts who viewed the earnings reports of 23 public gaming, real estate investment trust, tourism, airline and entertainment companies.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Apple, Google, Tesla, Others Face Consequences Of Hardware Jobs Being Seen As 'Uncool' In Silicon Valley Amid Their Chip Forays, Says Analyst

Silicon Valley is now seeing the consequences of its excessive focus on “software” over the past few decades that deemed “hardware” out of fashion in the wake of the global semiconductor shortage, Glenn O’Donnell, research director at Forrester told CNBC on Monday. What Happened: As per O’Donnell, there’s a shortage...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Here's How Far Netflix Stock Can Rally Now

The FAANG stocks are often a focus among investors, but the trillion-dollar companies are largely the focal point. Put another way, Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class C Report are largely the focus — not Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report.
Computerssiliconangle.com

BrakTooth Bluetooth vulnerabilities could affect billions of devices

A range of newly discovered vulnerabilities affecting Bluetooth could affect billions of devices that use the common wireless connectivity standard. Discovered and detailed today by the Automated Systems Security Research Group at the Singapore University of Technology and Design, the family of vulnerabilities has been dubbed “BrakTooth.” The researchers uncovered 16 new security vulnerabilities, with 20 common vulnerability exposures or CVEs already assigned with four pending assignments.
BusinessVentureBeat

Bias persists in face detection systems from Amazon, Microsoft, and Google

Commercial face-analyzing systems have been critiqued by scholars and activists alike over the past decade, if not longer. A paper last fall by University of Colorado, Boulder researchers showed that facial recognition software from Amazon, Clarifai, Microsoft, and others was 95% accurate for cisgender men but often misidentified trans people. Furthermore, independent benchmarks of vendors’ systems by the Gender Shades project and others have revealed that facial recognition technologies are susceptible to a range of racial, ethnic, and gender biases.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

My Thoughts on Zoom's Earnings -- Are People Overreacting?

Today's video focuses on Zoom's (NASDAQ:ZM) recent stock price movement after the company announced its earnings on Aug. 30, 2021, after the stock market closed. Investors did not seem pleased with the quarter, and Zoom's stock price dropped over 10% in one day. Here are some highlights from the video:
BusinessCMSWire

What's Behind Zoom's $14.7B Acquisition of Five9?

Zoom’s $14.7 billion acquisition of contact center software provider Five9 in July closes the gap between unified enterprise cloud communications and cloud contact center service deployments and vaults Zoom into new territory: converting traditional customer service into omnichannel cloud contact centers. Industry pundits shared those thoughts with CMSWire on the...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Zoom's Pandemic Bonanza Is Over

Zoom reported record quarterly revenue, but the company's guidance calls for the first sequential revenue decline. Small customers are starting to drop Zoom, and large customers are putting more thought into their purchases. Zoom's revenue could decline on a year-over-year basis within a few quarters, putting pressure on the stock's...
Industrykitco.com

Gold prices lose some ground following rise in ISM manufacturing report

(Kitco News) - Gold prices remain slightly volatile as the market reacts to stronger than expected manufacturing data. Wednesday, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its manufacturing index showed a reading of 59.9% for August up from July’s reading of 59.5%. The data was more robust than expected, as consensus forecasts were calling a drop to 58.5%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy