Zoom's latest earnings report suggests it's losing ground to Microsoft
Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s tepid growth reported in its latest earnings call suggests Microsoft Corp. is making a dent in the business communication market. The headwinds for Zoom are almost a complete role reversal, as the videoconferencing company became ubiquitous at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and dominated any share of the space Microsoft's Skype hoped to have. Zoom reported it grew during the pandemic from 10 million daily meeting participants to over 300 million.www.bizjournals.com
