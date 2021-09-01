Zoom's latest earnings report suggests it's losing ground to Microsoft

We think China’s crackdown on its big tech companies has the potential to enhance the growth of fundamentally strong FAANG stocks Apple In. (AAPL), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Conversely, we think U.S. antitrust concerns and decelerating growth make Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) best avoided now. So, read on to learn more.FAANG stocks represent some of the biggest technology companies in the United States, which have historically been some of the favorites of institutional and retail investors. These large-cap tech companies capitalized on the pandemic-driven disruption last year to boost their market presence significantly. Wedbush’s Dan Ives expects the recent federal crackdown against big techs in China to bolster the growth of tech stocks in the United States.