Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil climbs ahead of OPEC+ meeting, EIA data

By Florence Tan, Sonali Paul
theedgemarkets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE/SINGAPORE (Sept 1): Oil prices recovered on Wednesday, after a U.S. industry report showed crude inventories fell more than expected last week, steadying after overnight losses from the impact of Hurricane Ida on U.S. refineries. Prices rose ahead of the OPEC+ meeting at 1500 GMT where the Organization of the...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Oil Stocks#Eia#Api#Phillips Futures#Reuters#Hurricane Ida#Exxon Mobil#Baton Rouge#Rystad Energy#Anz Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
Industryrigzone.com

Oil Drops as Stronger Dollar Overshadows Bullish Data

Oil closed lower for a second session as the dollar rose, offsetting bullish Chinese trade data and continued production outages in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Oil closed lower for a second session as the dollar rose, offsetting bullish Chinese trade data and continued production outages in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
Trafficactionforex.com

Crude Oil Falling Early in the Week

The commodity market is falling early in the week. Brent is trading at $71.55 and may obviously go lower. The commodity market negatively responded to the US labour market statistics that fell short of expectations, especially the NFP. Investors were worried that the low employment in the country might eventually have a negative influence on the demand for energies and that was the key trigger for sales in oil, which obviously needed a correction.
Energy IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

EIA: Permian continues to buck downward trends of other basins

As measured by the Energy Information Administration, the Permian Basin continues to buck the downward trends experienced by the nation’s other producing regions. According to the EIA, associated natural gas production declines in the five major producing regions in 2020 – except for the Permian Basin, which increased both oil and associated gas production. However, the Permian’s increase in associated gas production could not offset declines in the other four major basins – the Bakken, Eagle Ford, Niobrara and Anadarko. Associated natural gas production fell 4.1 percent from 2019 levels to 14.2 billion cubic feet – accompanying a 9.2 percent drop in oil production from the five basins.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil settles up 1% on low U.S. output after hurricane

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped on Wednesday and settled up more than 1% as U.S. Gulf of Mexico producers made slow progress in restoring output after Hurricane Ida. Brent settled up 91 cents, or 1.3%, at $72.60 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up 95 cents, or 1.4%, to $69.30 a barrel.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil falls after deep Saudi price cuts spur demand concerns

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday, extending losses after the world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia cut crude contract prices for Asia over the weekend, reflecting well-supplied global markets and concerns over the demand outlook. Brent crude futures for November fell 28 cents, or 0.39%, to $72.33 per barrel...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Prices Halt Overnight Losses Due To Supply Squeeze

With U.S. producers, oil prices rose at their midweek trading sessions, reducing overnight losses. Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf of Mexico nine days ago, leaving operations crippled. After losing 1.4% on Tuesday following the Labor Day holiday, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures are up 0.2% at $68 per barrel.
Energy Industrynwaonline.com

Exxon taps oil reserves after Ida stops Gulf output

Exxon Mobil Corp. is tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help revive gasoline production in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida left much of the devastated state's refining and oil production offline. Authorization to take 1.5 million barrels of crude from the government's emergency stockpiles came after President Joe Biden said...
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Higher; Gulf Coast Output Still Disrupted by Ida

Investing.com -- Oil prices pushed higher Wednesday, helped by the continued disruption of output from U.S. Gulf of Mexico producers in the wake of Hurricane Ida. By 9 AM ET (1300 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 1.6% at $69.45 a barrel, while Brent futures were up 1.3% at $72.65 a barrel.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures at highest since 2014, oil prices rise on slow Gulf output recovery

Natural-gas futures marked their highest finish since 2014 on Wednesday, while U.S. oil prices posted their first gain in three sessions, with both commodities buoyed by a slow recovery in Gulf of Mexico energy production about 10 days after Hurricane Ida made landfall on the Gulf Coast. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement reported Wednesday that an estimated 76.88% of oil production and 77.25% of natural-gas production in the Gulf remains shut in. Weekly U.S. data on oil and natural-gas supplies from the Energy Information Administration will be released on Thursday morning. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October natural gas tacked on 35 cents, or 7.6%, to $4.914 per million British thermal units, the highest front-month finish since February 2014, according to Dow Jones Market Data. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery rose 95 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $69.30 a barrel.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly declines in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 2.9 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 3, according to sources. The API, which released its data a day later than usual due to Monday's Labor Day holiday, also reportedly showed an inventory decline of 6.4 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles fell by about 3.7 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged up by 1.8 million barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Thursday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 7.4 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline, and 2 million barrels for distillates. October West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.40 barrel in electronic trading, after settling Wednesday at $69.30 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Lower Amid Ongoing Demand Worries

Investing.com -- Oil prices retreated Tuesday, continuing the previous session’s selloff after Saudi Arabia’s sharp cut in crude prices and the disappointing U.S. jobs report raised doubts about the strength of the global economic recovery. By 9:30 AM ET (1330 GMT), U.S. crude futures were down 1.1% at $68.52 a...
TrafficUS News and World Report

Oil Rises on Demand Outlook, Gulf Outages

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday as a rebound in global demand was widely expected and a slow recovery for the U.S. Gulf Coast export and refining hub from the hurricane earlier this week looked set to deplete stocks further. Brent crude futures were up 39 cents, or 0.5%,...
Trafficmarketpulse.com

Crude prices fall ahead of OPEC+

Oil markets moved sharply lower overnight despite the ravages of Hurricane Ida and a huge 4.0 million-barrel fall in US API Crude Inventories, proving once again that markets use this data very selectively if it doesn’t agree with the popular narrative. Brent crude plunged by 2.25% to USD 71.70, and WTI fell by 0.85% to USD 68.50 a barrel. The best line I read to explain the fall overnight was that US demand would fall because of the damage from the hurricane. This is, of course, complete nonsense when you think about it. A better explanation is likely to be the softer US PMI and Consumer Confidence data and traders reducing long positioning into today’s OPEC+ meeting, with a dash of month-end flows thrown in for good measure.
Trafficfxempire.com

Oil Drops After OPEC+ Reaffirms Supply Return as Demand Wavers

Brent crude was down by 15 cents, or 0.2%, at $71.44 a barrel by 06:50 GMT, after dropping 4 cents on Wednesday. U.S. oil fell 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $68.39 a barrel, after rising 9 cents in the previous session. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

OPEC Boosts Output as Some Members Left behind

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC boosted crude production last month as it continued the revival of supplies halted during the pandemic, but some members struggled to keep up. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries lifted output by 290,000 barrels a day, slightly more than stipulated by its road map for restoring output, according to a Bloomberg survey. Saudi Arabia and Iraq were the main drivers of the increase.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Holds After OPEC+ Approves Production Hike

(Bloomberg) -- Global benchmark Brent oil was little changed, near $72 a barrel, after OPEC+ stuck with a plan to boost crude production, wagering that the market can absorb the additional supply. Following a swift meeting on Wednesday, ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies ratified...

Comments / 0

Community Policy