Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

More drama than Broadchurch: a car-free trip around West Bay, Dorset

By Phoebe Taplin
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3STUpX_0bj2muSe00

Anyone who has watched ITV’s crime drama Broadchurch has an idea of what Dorset’s Jurassic Coast looks like: sunset-golden beaches under honeyed sandstone cliffs. But, beyond the sandy selfies and caravan sites, there are hidden walks on sunken paths between banks of hart’s-tongue ferns. There are wading birds and wild swans on the shores of a long pebbly lagoon, spectacular paths and bus rides over sea-view hills, and seriously good cafes.

UK map showing West Bay and Bridport in Dorset, UK.

I make regular trips to West Bay, Bridport’s harbour area, to visit family. This time, I’m also there to join my brother and friends – in a few days’ time – for a hike along the coast path. I start with a swim near the famous cliffs. Afterwards, it’s time for a Baboo gelato from the purple kiosk by the harbour. The ice-cream is made a few miles up the road in Salway Ash with seasonal fruit (like Forde Abbey strawberries) and local organic milk. Flavours range from a creamy maple with pralined walnuts to a tangy passion fruit sorbet. This time I have caramel-chewy honeycomb paired with sharp gooseberry on one enormous cone (£4).

I walk a mile along the River Brit, past willows and purple loosestrife … to Palmers, Bridport’s thatched 18th-century brewery

Sandwiched between rolling farmland and the teeming sea, it’s no surprise that the Dorset coast produces great things to eat and drink. The countryside is peppered with farm shops and vineyards and the roadside with honesty boxes. One of my favourite local restaurants is Dorshi , where I’m meeting friends tonight. Down a narrow alley off Bridport’s East Street, a 10-minute ride from West Bay on bus X53, it serves a mind-expanding blend of Asian tastes and local produce in steamed or crisp-fried dumplings and noodle bowls. We head upstairs to the colourful bar and order onion fries with kimchi sauce (£3) and pea green cocktails made from Stolichnaya and sugar snaps (£8.50).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xy8gv_0bj2muSe00
Dishes from Dorshi restaurant. Photograph: Matt Austin

Bridport, with its regular markets and indie shops, is an ideal place for grazing and browsing. You can buy fruity Bridport buns (£4.25 for six) from Leakers’ Bakery or drink locally brewed pints in the Ropemakers Arms , where mellow lighting gleams off copper jugs and lobster pots are lurking in the rafters.

Next day, I walk a mile along the River Brit, past willows, purple loosestrife, and the turquoise flash of a kingfisher, to Palmers, Bridport’s thatched 18th-century brewery. A friendly two-hour tour (£16) of the old-school copper mash tuns and peaceful riverside yard ends with tasters that include sprightly Dorset Gold and mellow-but-lemony Copper Ale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04B2Mb_0bj2muSe00
Palmers brewery. Photograph: Graham Hunt/Alamy

With two huge cheese straws from Leakers (£3.95) to eat on the way, I hike a hazy couple of miles cross-country for tea with family at Downhouse Farm . This barn-style cafe, with wide views of the coast from a moss-walled south-facing garden, uses homegrown herbs and veg and the farm’s organic meat to serve breakfasts and curries, scones with jam, or homemade Dorset apple cake.

Places to stay in the West Bay area include the George Inn (doubles from £127 B&B, two night minimum), next to the harbour bus stop and off-grid shepherd’s huts on Downhouse Farm (for two, £75 a night). After tea, a 20-minute walk over rolling fields brings us to the beach at Eype with its crumbling cliffs. The views from Thorncombe Beacon stretch along the coast west to Lyme Regis and south-east all the way to Portland, where we’re heading on foot tomorrow. For now, it is less than a mile along the coast path back to West Bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDhpa_0bj2muSe00
Early morning view across fields near Downhouse Farm. Photograph: Maurice Savage/Alamy

Sitting outside the Watch House Café as the sun sinks on West Bay’s East Beach, I can see several Broadchurch locations. There’s the glass-walled Folly on the quay that doubled as the police station, the fictional Sea Brigade Hall (AKA the West Bay Discovery Centre in an old Methodist Church and the waterside cabin where David Tennant’s character lived in series two and where, in real life, you can hire rowing boats for a trip up the river (£15 an hour westbayriverboats.co.uk ).

There’s an iodine-rich sea breeze and a smell of pineapple from crushed mayweed under our boots

The X53 from Axminster to Weymouth, via West Bay, is one of the UK’s top scenic bus rides, cruising over rollercoaster Dorset hills with ocean views and squeezing through the gold-stoned streets of Abbotsbury, meeting point for our hike. This year, from Bridport to Bovington, there is also a new open-topped X52. Friends from York are staying in postcard-ready Burton Bradstock. They join me on the open upper deck from outside the Anchor pub. Up here we are level with patches of lichen and straw animals on thatched cottage roofs and can see into gardens full of Spanish daisies and lobelia. About 20 minutes later, the bus rolls over a headland to reveal hilltop St Catherine’s chapel , backed by the long Fleet lagoon and sea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XWuFN_0bj2muSe00
Swans at feeding time, Abbotsbury Swannery. Photograph: Alamy

Medieval monks, from the same abbey that built St Catherine’s, first farmed swans in Abbotsbury to supply monastic feasts. One spring, I took my son and his friend to the Swannery , a colony of 600 nesting mute swans on the edge of the Fleet, half a mile on footpaths from a bus stop (£10/£5 for adults/children). In April, it was full of giant nests with dragon-like eggs, soon to be fluffy grey cygnets. Anna Pavlova danced at the Swannery in the 1920s to prepare for Swan Lake and there’s a photo of her with other ballerinas, all in tutus, posing on the straw-covered edge of the creek behind a gaggle of bemused-looking swans. The reed beds nearby were also a Harry Potter film location (for a tense scene in Half-Blood Prince with a chase through the marshes outside the Weasley’s house). Abbotsbury Subtropical Gardens , with their ginger lilies, agapanthus and Burmese-style rope bridge under Japanese maples, are also an easy walk down a pampas-fringed path from a bus stop (£10/£5 for adults/children).

Related: Fifehead revisited: my ride through north Dorset’s mysterious past

We can see the Swannery from the coast path as we set off today. We’re walking a dozen miles, from Abbotsbury to the Portland peninsula. There’s an iodine-rich sea breeze and a smell of pineapple from crushed mayweed under our boots. We stop at Moonfleet Manor to sit on a terrace with fig trees and have tea from huge silver pots. The nearest bus stop to Moonfleet, called Knights in the Bottom, is a mile or so inland, making a shorter (roughly seven-mile) hike from Abbotsbury with a direct bus back. Today we ramble on and end up round a table outside the Cove House Inn by shingly Chesil Beach in Chiswell with fish pie (£10.95) and pints of Atlantic and evening light shining on the water. Bus 1 heads from within staggering distance of the pub into Weymouth to connect with the last bus of the evening, well after 8pm, back to West Bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36GzSh_0bj2muSe00
The Cove House Inn. Photograph: Gregory Davies/Alamy

Next day, I’m on the X52 again, heading home. It’s a route I never get bored of, which is lucky since I take this bus several times a year. I get off in Weymouth, not far from a tapas bar that once starred as a night club in Broadchurch . I have time for a swim from the soft, level sands before heading 10 minutes round the corner to the station. There are fleetingly beautiful views from the train to Waterloo: sunlit marshes with egrets and tilted rowing boats waiting for the tide. Around Poole, there is water on both sides of the train, and later the green and purple miles of the New Forest with birch trees, bracken and wild ponies.

• Bus travel was provided by First (day tickets £12 ). South Western Railway runs hourly trains from London Waterloo to Weymouth (advance tickets from £14.90 each way ). More information at Visit Dorset

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South West#Restaurants#Uk#Itv#Palmers Bridport#Asian#Leakers Bakery#Kingfisher#Copper Ale#Downhouse Farm#Eype#Methodist Church#Abbotsbury#Bridport To Bovington#Anchor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Related
LifestyleThe Guardian

Magical and empty places: a wildlife safari holiday in Scotland

I’m standing on one of the most magical and unusual spots in the Highlands, on an island in the middle of a loch. Of course there’s nothing unusual in itself about that – there are hundreds of such Scottish islands – but this particular one, Eilean Sùbhainn, is large enough to have a miniature loch of its own at its centre, which itself has an island on it, like a series of Russian dolls.
WorldThe Guardian

Taliban name all-male Afghan cabinet including minister wanted by FBI

The Taliban have announced an all-male caretaker government including an interior minister wanted by the FBI, on a day when at least two people were killed by violent policing of street protests against the new authorities. The leadership unveiled on Tuesday is drawn entirely from Taliban ranks, despite promises of...
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

A trip around the Island

Thomas Dresser, prolific Island author, has just published a gem of a guidebook, “Schlepping Around Martha’s Vineyard.” The title of the book has a touch of Yiddish humor. True, if you attempted to do every hike and side trip that the book lays out in a single go, you would indeed feel that you’d schlepped around the Vineyard for a day. But, in fact, Dresser has so efficiently broken down the wealth of information that you can pick and choose to your heart’s delight and corresponding desired level of energy expenditure.
RestaurantsTelegraph

The best places to eat, drink and shop in Monmouthshire, Wales

Though most of us will recognise TV chef Matt Tebbutt as the genial presenter of BBC’s Saturday Kitchen and Channel 4’s Food Unwrapped, he was also for 13 years the owner of the award-winning pub The Foxhunter in Nantyderry, Monmouthshire, which he ran with his wife, closing it in early 2015.
Telegraph

'Plant a tree for the Queen' takes centre stage at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

Visitors to this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Sept 21-26), will be asked to plant a tree in honour of the Queen as they admire an RHS flagship garden on the famous ‘triangle’ – the largest show garden site at Chelsea. The display showcases the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, of which her son, the Prince of Wales is patron.
TravelPosted by
Red Tricycle Boston

Hit the Road! 9 Day Trip Destinations for Long Weekends

With Labor Day weekend on the horizon, you may be thinking “road trip!” But with tots in tow, extended stays aren’t always what they’re cracked up to be. So why not take a day trip to a fascinating destination that isn’t too far from Boston, but still feels worlds away? We’ve got nine nearby places to visit, plus exciting things to do when you get there. Fuel up and read on to make your long weekend plans!
Public HealthTelegraph

Welcome to Denmark, where Covid is 'over'

No wonder many Brits are still anxious about Covid. More than 41,000 positive tests for the virus were reported in the UK on Monday September 6. There has been talk of a “firebreak” at half term – a partial lockdown, perhaps. Schools are operating with twice-weekly testing, air-con and myriad hand gel stations. The debate over who to vaccinate next rages fiercely: should it be a third, booster jab for the elderly or do we want 12 to 15-year-olds to line up? Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge is estimating only 30 per cent of the population has been infected so far. It’s worrying stuff.
Travelcntraveler.com

9 Scenic Canada Road Trips Within 2 Hours of the U.S. Border

After over a year of border restrictions, Canada is now allowing fully vaccinated Americans to visit—and a U.S. to Canada road trip is a great way to take advantage, while also avoiding the often-crowded airport experience. For travelers looking to head north of the border this summer in the privacy of their own car, these are nine scenic routes that we love, with tips on where to stay, eat, and more. The best part? Each of these Canada road trip itineraries has starting points in the U.S., so you can enjoy every bit of the drive.
FestivalTime Out Global

Check out this unique London lakeside festival tomorrow

The best thing to happen to Thamesmead since it formed the starkly beautiful futuristic backdrop to Stanley Kubrick’s ‘A Clockwork Orange’ (and later an Aphex Twin video), this weekend’s Thamesmead Festival promises a ton of fun cool stuff to see and do. In fact, this year sees 50 years since the original ‘Thamesmead Town Festival’, which featured a ‘throw a sponge at the vicar’ stall. Happily, that won’t happen this time round.
Golfnwnews.com

Latitudes: Soak up the views on 17-Mile Drive

If you find yourself in Monterey or Carmel, don’t hesitate to add 17-Mile Drive in Pebble Beach to your must-do list. This scenic loop is one of the most picturesque in the country, with everything from dramatic coastal cliffs and white sand beaches to enchanting forests and giant trees. There are also famed golf courses and gorgeous homes dotting the area, evoking styles of the rich and famous.
HealthThe Guardian

International research shows ‘strong evidence’ linking vaping to cigarette smoking

Young people who use e-cigarettes are more likely to take up tobacco cigarettes, according to an international review of research into vaping. People under 20 who used vapes were more than three times as likely to have ever smoked tobacco cigarettes, and more than twice as likely to have smoked cigarettes in the previous month, according to a review of 25 studies globally.
Travellonelyplanet.com

Enjoy a seaside escape at these 10 Massachusetts beaches

Whether you’re looking for relaxation, adventure or wildlife, the bountiful beaches of Massachusetts have a slice of coastline for you. From Cape Cod to the North Shore, Boston Harbor to Nantucket, these seaside escapes are begging for a day in the surf and sand. With more than 200 miles of coastline to peruse, the Bay State features endless options for beachgoers; but we feel these are 10 of the absolute best.
Maine StatePosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

Samoset Resort in Maine: “Pebble Beach of the East”

The rugged and rocky coast of Maine has 3,478 miles of coastline. And as you travel along the coastal inlets you can stay in homes that once belonged to captains of whaling ships. Picnic by a harbor and watch the ships sail into port. And just as spectacular as the vistas and delicious seafood, you can experience some of the finest golf courses in New England.
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

Terraces with live music on the beach in Spain

Bars, beach bars and terraces on the beach where you can enjoy the live music that we like the most in Spain. It is everything we are looking for this summer to disconnect in the company of family and friends. We show you several options so that you can choose the one that suits you best depending on what your destination is this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy