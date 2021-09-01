CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook makes plans to reduce political content on the platform

By James Farrell
siliconangle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Facebook Inc.’s promise last February to “turn down the temperature” regarding political content in people’s News Feeds, the company has now taken that to another level. It was reported by Axios today that Facebook has received positive feedback after reducing political content in the News Feeds of users in...

siliconangle.com

TechnologyFast Company

The lives of two Stanford-students-turned-founders reveal tech’s misplaced priorities

Joshua Browder entered Stanford as a young, brilliant undergraduate in 2015. His Wikipedia page describes him as a “British- American entrepreneur,” and he’s already been named to Forbes magazine’s “30 Under 30” list. As a freshman at Stanford—after no more than three months there, he says—he programmed a chatbot to help people overturn their parking tickets. He’d thought of the start-up when he was living in the United Kingdom before college: “I got thirty parking tickets in the UK when I was in high school at about eighteen years old, the driving age. I couldn’t pay for any of the tickets. I probably deserved them, but because I couldn’t afford them, I created software for myself and my friends to get out of them.” Seems simple enough for a side project during your first year of college, but of course Browder discovered that “everyone in the world hates parking tickets.”
InternetAmerican Banker

Inside Facebook's plans for a banking super app

Facebook’s financial services chief says the social network is unbowed by the rush of companies into the digital banking market, even as its cryptocurrency wallet and other ventures have yet to get off the ground. The public’s embrace of digital banking during the pandemic has drawn in new competition, which...
InternetFast Company

Facebook knows you’re tired of politics

Facebook is once again acknowledging what users have been murmuring for years—that the website has become a vessel for supercharged political commentary, and people are fatiguing of it. Earlier this year, in the aftermath of a particularly fraught election season, the social media platform revealed it would be temporarily reducing...
InternetNEWSBTC

David Marcus Of Facebook Indicates Plans To Support NFTs

According to David Marcus of Facebook, you must seek out ways to clients support NFTs if there is a good cryptocurrency wallet such as Novi. After completing Facebook’s exclusive crypto wallet Novi, the top-notch social media magnet, will likely support NFTs (non-fungible tokens) very soon. The co-creator and financial head...
Technologysiliconangle.com

Anima gets $10M in new funding to eliminate friction in app design

Design-to-code platform startup Anima App Inc. announced today it has raised $10 million in an early-stage funding round, giving it fresh impetus in its mission to boost collaboration between application designers and developers. MizMaa Ventures led the Series A round in Israel-based Anima, which also saw participation from INcapital and...
Stanford, CAsiliconangle.com

US military contracted Simba Chain blockchain firm raises $25M

Simba Chain Inc., a blockchain startup best known for providing its technology to U.S. defense organizations, announced Wednesday that it raised $25 million in new funding to pursue technological advances such as nonfungible tokens. The Series A funding round was led by Valley Capital Partners and joined by Notre Dame...
Internetprotocol.com

Facebook limits political posts in News Feed in four more countries

Facebook said Tuesday it is expanding an ongoing test that limits the number of political posts appearing in News Feed, broadening the trial to Costa Rica, Sweden, Spain and Ireland. It is also tweaking its News Feed algorithm to "put less emphasis on" comments and shares as it determines what posts to amplify.
Internetsiliconangle.com

WhatsApp fined $267M for breaching GDPR privacy rules

Ireland’s privacy regulator today issued a fine of 225 million euros, or about $267 million, to Facebook Inc.’s WhatsApp unit for failing to provide users with sufficient information on how it collects and processes their data. Officials have also ordered WhatsApp to take steps to more transparently disclose its data...
Internetsiliconangle.com

WhatsApp vulnerability could have lead to user data being exposed

A now patched vulnerability in the Facebook Inc.-owned WhatsApp messaging service could have led to user data being exposed. Discovered by researchers at Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., the vulnerability is described as an “out-of-bounds read-write vulnerability.” While the flaw required complex steps to exploit, it could have allowed an attacker to read sensitive information from WhatsApp memory.
Technologytelecoms.com

AWS reportedly planning to increase platform censorship

Dominant public cloud platform AWS is reportedly forming a censorship team that will help it remove more content that violates its policies. The scoop comes courtesy of Reuters, which has chatted to a couple of anonymous people who reckon they know what they’re talking about. Apparently Amazon wants AWS to be more ‘proactive’ in its policing of the platform. Accordingly the team will ‘develop expertise and work with outside researchers to monitor for future threats.’
Softwaresiliconangle.com

CircleCI announces webhook integrations with Datadog and Sumo Logic

Circle Internet Services Inc., a continuous integration and delivery platform for DevOps teams, today announced the launch of CircleCI webhooks, a feature that enables developers to build integrations with third-party apps that react to CircleCI workflow status notifications. As part of today’s release, CircleCI’s CI/CD platform will integrate with Datadog...
Businesssiliconangle.com

As Apple continues to struggle, Xiaomi enters the electric vehicle business

Chinese phone manufacturer Xiaomi Inc. is entering the electric vehicle business at a time that Apple Inc. continues to struggle to bring a car to market. Often referred to as the Apple of China, Xiaomi may not be a well-known name in the U.S., but it surpassed Apple in July to become the second-largest smartphone maker in the world. That the “Apple of China” is now pursuing electric vehicles comes as no great surprise because although it doesn’t copy Apple’s designs, it has taken much of its inspiration from the company.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Ahana CEO Steven Mih pushes the envelope on cloud open data lake analytics

We recently spoke with the chief executives of companies that participated in the recent AWS Startup Showcase: The Next Big Things in AI, Security & Life Sciences to find out what drives them and learn about their visions for the future. This feature is part of theCUBE’s ongoing CEO Startup Spotlight series.
BusinessPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Amazon Will Start Actively Looking For Content To Remove From Hosting Platform: REPORT

Amazon is creating a team dedicated to actively locating content that violates its policies and removing it from its cloud hosting platform, Reuters reported. The company’s cloud services division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is set to hire several people to monitor and remove abusive, illegal, and violent content, a source familiar with the plans told Reuters. The team will also work with outside researchers to review and identify offending content, the source said.

