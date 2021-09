Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Food & Drink news. The east London district of Haggerston is at the sharp end of food and fashion. Fine wine is not something that leaps to mind when you emerge from its scruffy station – but that may be about to change with the arrival of Planque, a self-styled “wine clubhouse” that opens under its railway arches later this month. Part wine bar, part restaurant, part members’ cellar and club, this stylish drinking hole is aimed at a generation of wine lovers that rarely sets foot in St James’s.