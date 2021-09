“I believe the dress code has its ups and downs. I get [it if you’re] showing too much cleavage and obviously wearing swimsuit covers, but showing your shoulders or even a tad of your stomach? It just doesn’t make sense. Women should be proud of their bodies and not be forced to cover up what is ‘distracting’ to others. If we really are causing a distraction maybe we aren’t the problem, it’s who can’t keep their eyes up,” sophomore Melissa Pinkstaff said.