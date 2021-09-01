Cancel
Our Legacy's SS22 "Deja Vu" Collection Is the Epitome of Cool Girl Chic

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Legacy has had a busy week — the Swedish label just dropped a collaborative capsule with Byredo and has now unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 collection. Titled “Deja Vu,” the range is a blend of comfy and chic. “The first idea of the collection was to create a delicate form of sportswear based on tracksuits, but now we’re moving into a more delicate world, [using] nylon [and] cotton crochet in sportswear,” creative director Christopher Nying explains to Vogue. Earth-toned knits are worn atop white shirts, which are paired with loose-fitted trousers. Elsewhere, bold colors take over a printed top styled with a denim skirt.

