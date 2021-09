This weekend’s Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 8 is almost here, and all signs point to it having more conflict than almost any other. Ultimately, a lot of this is just a byproduct of where things are at this point in the season — and also each one of the brothers doing what they personally think is right. You can see some of that play out in the sneak peek below (via Entertainment Tonight), where Craig questions Deran’s decision-making to the point where the two have a shouting match. Both of them also question J, but luckily J isn’t exactly there to incur a lot of the wrath present here.