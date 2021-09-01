CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAIA Makes First NYC Acquisition Since Onset of Pandemic

By Paul Bubny
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAIA Real Estate has closed the $49.5-million acquisition of the East Village Portfolio, consisting of 71 apartment units across three contiguous residential buildings at 50-58 E. 3rd St. This is GAIA’s first acquisition as part of its New York Metro recovery strategy. GAIA sourced this opportunity, representing its first New...

Chicago, ILconnectcre.com

Fully Leased Germania Place Sells to Out-of-State Investor

Greenstone Partners arranged the sale of Germania Place at 108 W. Germania Pl., at the convergence of Chicago’s Lincoln Park, Old Town and Gold Coast neighborhoods. The firm’s Danny Spitz and Jason St. John represented seller R2 and procured the buyer, an out‐of‐state, private investor. The fully leased 49,000-square-foot property,...
East Orange, NJconnectcre.com

CushWake Arranges JV Equity on 11-Building East Orange Portfolio

Cushman & Wakefield advised Spaxel and Atalaya Capital Management in arranging joint venture equity for the New Jersey Workforce Housing Portfolio, a 718-unit, 11-building multifamily portfolio in East Orange, NJ. The team of Steven Kohn, John Alascio, Brian Whitmer, Chuck Kohaut, Jessica Ke and TJ Sullivan represented Spaxel and Atalaya in structuring a JV with the Davis Companies.
Manhattan, NYconnectcre.com

Investment Firm Commits to Long-Term Renewal at 140 Broadway

Newmark arranged a 6,809-square-foot, long-term lease renewal for Alpine Global Management at 140 Broadway in Downtown Manhattan. Director Scott Gutnick and associate director Cooper Weisman represented the tenant on the transaction. A leading investment firm, Alpine specializes in event-driven trading of equity-based instruments across global markets. The tenant will upgrade...
Real Estateconnectcre.com

Archdiocese of New York Names Director of Real Estate

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, has appointed Paula Roy Carethers as director of real estate for the Archdiocese of New York. Founder of Unit 3 Planning + Advising, Carethers has had a 20-year career spanning the public, private, and nonprofit sectors in advancing ambitious, mixed-used and mixed-income projects. She succeeds David Brown, who has served as director of real estate since 1989.
Chicago, ILconnectcre.com

Near West Side Apartments Expected to Fetch $120M-Plus

The owners of Scio at Medical District, a 410-unit apartment complex on Chicago’s Near West Side, have hired CBRE to market it for sale amid a rising rental market, Crain’s Chicago Business reported. A joint venture including Chicago-based Focus and Atlanta-based Atlantic Residential has tapped CBRE EVP John Jaeger to...
Indianapolis, INconnectcre.com

Pre-Stabilized Indianapolis Multifamily Trades to Becovic

Cushman & Wakefield directors George Tikijian and Hannah Ott and associate Cameron Benz have represented locally based TWG Development in its sale of Notch at Nora in Indianapolis to Becovic Management for an undisclosed sum. Located on the Northside of Indianapolis at 86th and Westfield Blvd., Notch at Nora is...
Real Estateconnectcre.com

Commercial Property Price Gains Step on the Accelerator

The Green Street Commercial Property Price Index increased 6.3% in August. The all-property index has increased 17% this year and is now 8% higher than it was before the coronavirus pandemic began. “Property prices have been increasing all year, but things have accelerated recently,” said Peter Rothemund, co-head of strategic...
Retailconnectcre.com

SperryCGA Broadens Its Reach into Capital Markets: Q&A with Mark Hinkins

Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates (SperryCGA) launched a capital markets business, Sperry RE Capital, this past December, with industry veteran Sam Suzuki joining in January to lead the platform–and hit the ground running. It’s a major component of a 2021 growth story that is also seeing SperryCGA expand its franchise network domestically and globally. Connect CRE caught up with Mark Hinkins, president of SperryCGA, for a deep dive into the company’s expansion.
Businessconnectcre.com

Opentrons Inks First Lease at Newly Built LIC Life Science Hub

King Street Properties, GFP Real Estate and Newmark have secured a long-term life science lease totaling 47,790 square feet by Opentrons at Innolabs, 45-18 Court Square West in Long Island City. It’s the first lease signed in the purpose-built project, directly across the street from One Court Square. The space...
Real Estateconnectcre.com

Sterling Bay Finalizes Fulton Market Sale to Deka Immobilien

Sterling Bay and institutional investors advised by JPMorgan Global Alternatives have completed the sale of 210 N Carpenter, a fully leased, 206,315 square‐foot office and retail building in the Fulton Market District. Cushman & Wakefield marketed the property, procuring Deka Immobilien as the buyer at a final sale price of $169 million.
Chesterfield, MOconnectcre.com

Greystone Places $36M Financing on St. Louis-Area Seniors Project

Greystone placed $35.9 million in construction financing for a 150-unit independent living, assisted living, and memory care community in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield, MO. The transaction was handled by Greystone’s seniors housing capital markets team, including Matt Miller and Tyler Armstrong, on behalf of a joint venture between...
Real Estateconnectcre.com

SL Green Launches Residential Leasing in Lower Manhattan

SL Green Realty Corp. and Douglas Elliman have launched leasing at SL Green’s 7 Dey St., a/k/a 185 Broadway. A 34-story, mixed-use building in Lower Manhattan, the property will be the neighborhood’s first development built under the Affordable New York Housing Program. “We were proud to keep this building on...
Real Estateconnectcre.com

Cawley Chicago Finalizes Office Lease in Kinzie Corridor

Cawley Chicago recently completed a five-year office lease transaction with Vocel at The Auxiliary Building, located at 1550 W. Carroll Ave. in the Kinzie Corridor. Square footage wasn’t disclosed. The historic brick and heavy timber building offers creative loft office space with high lofted ceilings natural light and secured, fenced...
Bronx, NYconnectcre.com

PDL Community Bancorp Completes Sale-Leaseback in Bronx

PDL Community Bancorp entered into a sale-leaseback for a property owned by subsidiary PFS Service Corp. and occupied by its Ponce Bank unit at 2244 Westchester Ave. in the Bronx. The property traded for $16.1 million to an undisclosed buyer. Concurrent with the sale, PDL and the buyer entered into...
Real Estateconnectcre.com

Outbound Investment Steps Up as Foreign Investors Cool on U.S. Properties

Even as the pandemic has curbed foreign investors’ appetite for U.S. real estate by 6% year-over-year, domestic investors are making a stronger push into overseas markets, according to CBRE. The first half of 2021 saw U.S. outbound investment increase by 11% from the year-ago period. CBRE reported that U.S. investors...
Lawrence, KSconnectcre.com

Merchants Capital Secures Construction Loan for KS Affordable

Merchants Capital secured a $35-million construction loan for Union at the Loop, an affordable, multifamily housing community coming to Lawrence, KS. Carmel, IN-based Merchants Capital also acted as servicer for the $22.25-million Freddie Mac Tax Exempt Loan forward permanent commitment. Union at the Loop, developed by The Annex Group, will...
Businessconnectcre.com

JLL Promotes Three Women to Key Roles

JLL has appointed three women to advanced positions within the company, all based at its Chicago headquarters. Tanya Earley has been appointed as JLL’s head of marketing, Americas. Katie McNaughton has been named COO, Americas markets, and Katie Duncan has been appointed to the role of head of human resources, Americas.
Real Estateconnectcre.com

Transwestern and OPEN Impact Arrange Expansion for Investment Group

Transwestern Real Estate Services represented Eurazeo in a 14,079-square-foot lease expansion and renewal for the investment firm’s U.S. headquarters at 745 Fifth Ave. Chase Gordon, Transwestern SVP, and Lindsay Ornstein, founder of OPEN Impact Real Estate, represented Eurazeo. Eurazeo, a Paris-based global investment group, will occupy the entire 19th floor...
Real Estateconnectcre.com

Ariel Arranges Sale of Central Harlem Section 8 Multifamily

Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the sale of 104-110 W. 144th St., an affordable multifamily building in Central Harlem, for $25.35 million. Buyer and seller weren’t disclosed. The sale was arranged by an Ariel team including EVP Victor Sozio and associate director Courtney Lee. The property, a four-building complex named...
Real Estatedcvelocity.com

Report: Commercial real estate values return to pre-pandemic levels in many markets

Commercial real estate values have returned to pre-pandemic levels in many U.S. markets, continuing a recovery that began late last year, according to a report from commercial real estate giant CBRE. CBRE’s newest U.S. Cap Rate Survey found that two-thirds of investors showed an increased appetite for risk during the first half of this year and that most expect capitalization rates— or “cap” rates, which are a measure of a property’s value—to remain stable or compress across most property types through the end of 2021. A lower cap rate generally indicates a higher value, according to CBRE. The survey compared U.S. cap rates for the first half of 2019 to the first half of 2021. “The rapid recovery across U.S. real estate markets was mostly made possible by the massive fiscal and monetary response to the Covid-19 downturn that stabilized the economy and benefited property values,” according to Chris Ludeman, global president of Capital Markets for CBRE. “While some uncertainty remains, a strong economic recovery will continue to benefit property fundamentals, investment volumes, and values.” Industrial markets have fared particularly well since the economic downturn in mid-2020, CBRE said. The survey showed that investors expect cap rates to continue to compress for industrial properties, driven by strong demand for warehouses, distribution centers, and similar facilities. “The pandemic affected certain real estate sectors more than others,” according to the report. “Every industrial market reported lower cap rates than in [the first half of 2019], reflecting strong investor appetite because of increased e-commerce demand during the pandemic.” The survey also found that investors were willing to purchase industrial assets at a premium during the first half of the year.

