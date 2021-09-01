UNK students hosts protest against sexual assault following recent incident
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - UNK students took a stand against sexual assault late Tuesday night following an on-campus incident being investigated from earlier this week. They held signs, marched around campus, and chanted different phrases to show support for that victim from Monday night. Organizers say they want people to know how serious sexual assault is and all about the importance of consent.www.ksnblocal4.com
Comments / 0