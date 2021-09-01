Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kearney, NE

UNK students hosts protest against sexual assault following recent incident

By Alicia Naspretto
KSNB Local4
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - UNK students took a stand against sexual assault late Tuesday night following an on-campus incident being investigated from earlier this week. They held signs, marched around campus, and chanted different phrases to show support for that victim from Monday night. Organizers say they want people to know how serious sexual assault is and all about the importance of consent.

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney, NE
Society
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Nebraska Society
Kearney, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Kearney, NE
Education
Local
Nebraska Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Unk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest Riot#Ksnb#Local4 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts who have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...
San Jose, CAPosted by
The Hill

Fraud trial begins against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

The fraud trial for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes began in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, with the prosecution and defense delivering opening arguments in the highly anticipated case. Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former president and chief operating officer of Theranos and at one point Holmes’s boyfriend, were both...
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation’s capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection there, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Though no specific...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen: US on track to default on national debt in October

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday warned congressional leaders that the U.S. is on track to default on the national debt in October if the White House and Congress are unable to raise the debt limit. In a Wednesday letter, Yellen said that the Treasury Department would likely run out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy