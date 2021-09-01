Finance & Budget Review Committee at 4 p.m.

The Finance & Budget Review Committee is a Standing Committee of City Council as established by the Rules of Council approved on March 11, 2021. This Committee assumed the duties of an existing Budget Review Ad-Hoc Committee and will review City financial information and participate in yearly budget planning. The Council members appointed by Council President Wesley Smith to serve on this Committee are as follows: Council Vice President Levi Dean and Councilman Cody Brannum. President Smith serves as the Committee's Chair. Finance & Budget Review Committee meetings are open to the public. If they adjourn to Executive Session, Executive Sessions are not open to the public.