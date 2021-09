Atlanta Braves infielder Ozzie Albies (knee) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Albies (knee) is not available for Wednesday's game after taking a foul ball off his knee on Tuesday. X-rays came back negative, but he will still spend Wednesday on the sideline. Ehire Adrianza will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Max Scherzer and the Dodgers.