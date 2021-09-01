Waterfront Advisory Commission Meeting

The South Kingstown Waterfront Advisory Commission will resume monthly meetings in person as of Thursday, Sept. 2nd. Due to the expiration of the governor’s executive order 21-72 that allowed for remote meeting attendance, virtual meetings are no longer permitted. All board members and applicants must attend in person. Members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend in-person. Members of the public who wish to participate in the meeting must either appear in-person or submit written comments in advance of the meeting. Standard COVID-19 protocols in town buildings apply to all meeting attendees. Attendees who are not vaccinated must wear a mask & maintain social distancing.