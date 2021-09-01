Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Culpeper, Fauquier by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 01:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Culpeper; Fauquier THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FAUQUIER AND EAST CENTRAL CULPEPER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EDT for northern Virginia. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 800 AM EDT for northern Virginia.