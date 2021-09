BOSTON (CBS) — It’s back-to-school time in Massachusetts, and by now, families have likely heard the news: The state is implementing a universal face mask mandate, regardless of COVID vaccination status, in K-12 public schools through Oct. 1. The mask requirement applies to all public school students ages 5 and above, staff and visitors who are inside school buildings. There are exceptions for students who can’t wear a mask for medical reasons or behavioral needs. The mask requirement does not apply when students are eating, drinking, or during mask breaks. Masks will be required for student-athletes and coaches during any indoor sports activities....