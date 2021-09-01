Waseca outspikes Fairmont in Big South match
FAIRMONT — Each time Fairmont’s volleyball team started to gain momentum Tuesday night, Waseca setter Sophie Potter literally elevated her game near the net. The 5-foot-8 Potter delivered three pivotal tips — one in each game — to complement distributing a match-best 22 set assists, while middle hitter Avery Madsen smacked a match-high nine kills and five blocks to power the visiting Bluejays to a 25-20, 25-22, 25-16 Big South Conference sweep over the hometown Cardinals in Fairmont.www.fairmontsentinel.com
