Yankees lose to Angels, drop 4th straight game following 13-game winning streak
ANAHEIM — What started as a positive trip to the West Coast is now threatening to upend the Yankees’ season. The Yankees lost 6-4 on Tuesday night in a game that manager Aaron Boone warned could be a bit of a trap after Shohei Ohtani was scratched from making his scheduled start on the mound. The trap grabbed hold of the Yankees bats and did not let go until after they hit into five double plays and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.www.newsobserver.com
