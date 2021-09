Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. It’s been a wild and woolly week of Mariners fandom and baseball. The team at first appeared to completely face-plant out of the gates for a stretch run where they could conceivably and legitimately win their way into the playoffs, only to rebound with a series of comebacks and incredibly clutch hitting to avoid a sweep in Houston and then sweep Oakland in two games. Now they’re back home to face a completely cratered Royals team where the Mariners themselves will likely be their own worst enemy as they’ll need to NOT play down to their competition to ensure at least a series win. Chaos Ball is not dead yet, y’all.