MANKATO — Memorial service for Mary K. Thomas, age 54, of Mankato, Minn., and formerly of Fairmont, Minn., will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept.3, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fairmont. Burial will be following the service in Lakeside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the time of service from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fairmont. Mary passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Hillcrest Rehabilitation Center in Mankato. Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont is assisting the family with.